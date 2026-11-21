תולים שלטים בכביש 60 צילום: יסמין עמר

Late at night, when Route 60 is relatively quiet and traffic is light, dozens of teenage boys head out on another operation to hang Israeli flags along the main road through Judea and Samaria.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News documented the activity firsthand this past weekend in the village of Luban, between Eli and Ariel, where the teenagers arrived at night to put up more Israeli flags along the road.

The large-scale initiative has seen thousands of Israeli flags hung along Route 60, creating a striking display of blue and white for motorists traveling along the route.

The flags are hung at various points along the road, and on extensive stretches they remain visible long after being put up. For those traveling along the route, the national symbols are a prominent presence in the heart of Judea and Samaria.

Not all the flags remain in place, however. Some deteriorate over time from exposure to the sun, wind and other weather conditions, while others are removed by Arabs. Nevertheless, many of the flags remain in place and continue to fly along the road.

The activity is not a one-time effort. The teenagers return to the route to put up additional flags, aiming to maintain the prominent Israeli presence along the road.

The footage from this past weekend offers a glimpse of activity taking place after dark, as groups of teenagers devote their nighttime hours to hanging the national flag.

Alongside the daily traffic of thousands of vehicles on Route 60, thousands of Israeli flags line the road. Some are new, while others already show signs of wear, but many continue to flutter in the wind.

Behind this display are dozens of teenagers who repeatedly choose to head out to the road at night to put up more Israeli flags.