Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) announced Saturday morning that a woman in her 30s from the Shfela region had died after contracting rabies from a stray dog she had taken into her home.

The hospital said she died with her family by her side.

The woman contracted the disease after taking a stray female dog into her home in Kfar Shmuel. About 10 days later, the dog was spayed at a veterinary clinic in the area. The day after the procedure, the dog developed neurological symptoms characteristic of rabies and later died. Despite the suspicious signs, its body was sent for disposal without being tested.

It was reported two days ago that the veterinarian who treated the dog had accepted responsibility for not sending its body for testing. In a social media post, he said he had believed the dog died as a result of the spaying procedure. Testing the body could have led to earlier detection of the disease and enabled the woman to receive preventive treatment.

Following the discovery of the case, the Health Ministry announced that the dog had been at the playground near Keshet Preschool in Kfar Ruth on August 26 and 27. It urged anyone who had been in contact with the dog to contact their nearest health bureau.

Following the case, the Agriculture Ministry reiterated its guidelines for veterinarians, which state that neurological symptoms in animals must immediately raise suspicion of rabies and require coordination with the district veterinary office. Dog owners in the area were asked to ensure that their dogs' rabies vaccinations were up to date and to contact the local authority's veterinarian if their dog had been in contact with a stray dog.