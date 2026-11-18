A woman in her 30s from central Israel has contracted rabies and is hospitalized in critical condition at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening.

An epidemiological investigation launched following the diagnosis raised suspicions that the source of the infection was a stray female dog found in late August in Kfar Ruth, near Modi'in, which died several days later.

Following the case, the Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal to anyone who had been in contact with a stray dog in the area to contact their district health office for an assessment of whether preventive treatment is needed.

According to information gathered during the investigation, the dog was found on August 27 by the side of a road in Kfar Ruth and was taken from the site. In early September, she underwent spaying surgery, but her condition subsequently deteriorated and she died.

The woman's diagnosis was confirmed through tests at the National Rabies Center at the Kimron Veterinary Institute, which operates under the Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Following the detection of the disease, health and veterinary authorities are working to establish the circumstances of the case and identify any additional possible exposures to the virus.

Alongside the investigation, the Health Ministry has asked the public to help identify possible exposures in the area where the dog was found. Anyone who had contact with a stray dog in the Kfar Ruth area approximately three months ago is asked to contact the health office nearest their home as soon as possible to determine whether they need preventive treatment against rabies.