Terrorist Ahmad Yaqoub surrendered to security forces on Friday morning at the Salem Crossing, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

His surrender followed dozens of operations carried out in recent weeks by IDF troops, under the direction of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), aimed at apprehending him.

The IDF statement noted that Yaqoub led the terrorist cell responsible for the explosive device attack near the Gilboa security barrier on July 23, 2024, in which two Defense Ministry employees were injured.

“Over the years, Yaqoub attempted to carry out shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces. He also maintained ties with various terrorist operatives outside Judea and Samaria," the IDF statement said.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)