Hamas's militant arm, the al-Qassam Brigades, published a video showing an explosives attack near the Jewish community of Malkishua in the Gilboa region in northern Israel in which two Defense Ministry employees were wounded.

The organization's announcement noted that three explosive devices were planted along the fence surrounding the community. One was meant to draw forces to the area of the ambush and the two others were meant to kill them.

The cell in Jenin which planted the devices filmed the scene using cameras that were placed nearby, from the moment the force arrived until the three explosives detonated.

The first device broke open the gate on the community's fence and the moment two security guards arrived to inspect the scene, the second device detonated. The third device was detonated when another security guard began to search the area.

In the statement, the al-Qassam Brigades threaten to carry out attacks on IDF soldiers and Jewish residents.