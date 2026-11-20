HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir

It is astonishing that in the family of our forefather Yaakov, a simple man who dwelled in tents, we find such intense feelings of love, hatred, and jealousy: “And Yaakov loved Rachel," “And the Lord saw that Leah was hated," “And Rachel was jealous of her sister." Likewise, we find strained relations among Yaakov’s sons: “And his brothers saw that their father loved Yosef more than all his brothers, and they hated him and could not speak peacefully to him."

How are we to understand such complicated and troubled relationships in the noble family of our forefather Yaakov?

The answer is that we must distinguish between two stages in the history of Yaakov’s family. The first stage is the stage of childhood, the period in which the family is taking shape, which, as noted, is filled with many emotions.

Thus, there are many tensions and struggles between Yaakov’s wives and between his children, who compete for the attention of the husband and father, and for their position and role within the family framework. These power-struggles lead to a family tragedy with the sale of Yosef to foreigners.

But then comes the stage of maturity. The family matures and becomes united. Those intense early emotions gradually disappear, and in their place comes the recognition and understanding that they must live together, despite differences of opinion, and despite the division of roles within the national framework among the tribes. One tribe receives the role of kingship, another assumes the role of priesthood, a third serves as the rear guard, and so on.

Eventually, the tribes understand that they must live together. The intellect then comes to rule over the emotions, and the family lives together in brotherhood and peace. They unite at the funeral of their father Yaakov.

Today, how fortunate we are, and how good is the lot of our generation, the generation of the Ingathering of the Exiles. After thousands of years in which we were scattered and separated among the nations like dry bones, we are coming back to life and find ourselves in the midst of a process of national consolidation. By its very nature, this process is accompanied by ideological struggles and power struggles, just as occurred in Yaakov’s family at the beginning of its development.

But the further we advance along the path toward the complete Redemption and Salvation, the more the unifying elements within Israeli society are being revealed and will continue to be revealed as the process of national revival progresses.

And the blessing will be fulfilled in us: “And there was a King in Yeshurun, when the heads of the people were gathered together, the tribes of Israel united" - “And you shall be unto Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation."