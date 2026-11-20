Representatives of the international pharmaceutical company Bayer recently met with the leadership of Bonei Olam, an organization known for its extensive work supporting couples seeking to start a family.

The meeting focused on women's health, particularly advanced medical options for regulating the menstrual cycle, managing various medical conditions and addressing women's changing needs at different stages of life.

Participants included representatives of Bayer's Women's Health Division, Bonei Olam CEO Rabbi Elyakim Levanon and the organization's team of medical and halachic advisers. Products and treatments in the field of women's health were presented to deepen participants' professional knowledge of the available options and their suitability for various medical conditions.

The meeting held particular significance given the characteristics of the haredi community, where matters concerning women's health and family life are generally discussed with sensitivity and modesty, taking both medical and halachic considerations into account. Unlike in the general population, where pharmaceutical companies sometimes reach out directly to female consumers, advisers who help families make medical decisions also play a significant role in haredi society.

Related articles Female Haredi Party Leader: We Shall Make History

Bonei Olam, primarily associated with assistance and guidance in fertility and starting a family, is in contact with many families requiring medical and halachic guidance. In this context, its advisers' familiarity with various medical products may help them present women with the available options according to their needs and in consultation with the appropriate professionals.

During the meeting, Bayer representatives presented a range of gynecological products, including Mirena and Kyleena, as well as Qlair, Yaz Plus and Yasmin Plus. These products serve various purposes in women's health, including managing bleeding and addressing medical and personal needs, in accordance with medical guidance and relevant halachic considerations.

Alongside these products, the representatives presented treatment options for endometriosis, a disease that can affect women's quality of life, as well as Lynkuet, a nonhormonal medication intended to relieve various menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats.

The meeting illustrates the importance pharmaceutical industry representatives attach to making professional information accessible through advisory services familiar to the haredi community. In a sensitive field such as women's health, familiarity with communal and halachic considerations enables tailored medical discussions while maintaining the community's accepted standards of modesty.

For Bonei Olam's team of medical and halachic advisers, the meeting provided an opportunity to learn about a range of women's health products and treatment options, including treatments for menstrual cycle regulation, various gynecological conditions and menopausal symptoms.