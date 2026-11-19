Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, began trading on Nasdaq on Thursday evening, with its shares rising about 18%, a day after raising approximately $81.3 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings in Wall Street history.

The stock surged about 35% in the opening minutes of trading, but later pared its gains.

The IPO price was set at $83 per share, above the $70-$78 range the company presented to investors earlier this month. In response to demand, Anthropic increased the number of shares offered from 825 million to 980 million.

Most of the shares, approximately 956 million, were issued by the company itself, while the remainder were sold by existing shareholders.

According to Reuters, the offering raised $81.31 billion, surpassing the initial $75 billion raised by SpaceX in its IPO this past June. However, after the exercise of an overallotment option, SpaceX's total proceeds reached $85.7 billion.

Alongside the public offering, the company raised an additional $26 billion in a private placement involving technology giants including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Amazon.

Anthropic is the first of the leading artificial intelligence companies developing language models to go public.

According to figures released by the company, revenue in the third quarter of 2026 totaled approximately $16.96 billion, up 47% from the previous quarter. Revenue from the start of the year through the end of September reached $33.24 billion.

A key growth driver for the company is Claude Code, an artificial intelligence tool that assists with software development and coding.

Alongside its rapid growth, Anthropic faces particularly high costs for operating and developing its artificial intelligence models. In the first half of the year, the company spent nearly $9 billion on infrastructure and computing power, with approximately $5 billion in additional spending in the third quarter.