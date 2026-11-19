Parshat Vayeitzei begins with Jacob’s departure from Beer Sheva on his journey to Haran. His trip was motivated by two causes: the need to escape his brother Esau’s wrath, which was kindled by the “theft of the blessings," and the desire to find a wife who would be a suitable successor to Rivkah Imeinu (Rebecca Our Mother). In urging Jacob to leave, Rebecca had told him that when Esau’s anger abated, she would send for him to return to Canaan. However, there is no record of her doing so. Apparently, she underestimated the power of Esau’s ire.

It would appear that even as great a Prophet as Rebecca did not completely understand Esau’s nature. The Torah specifically commands that “you may not hate your brother in your heart" (Leviticus 19:17). The Rambam (Maimonides) explains that when someone offends you, you are prohibited from maintaining enmity in your heart. While it is not permitted to strike out in anger, physically or verbally, at the person who injured you, that alone does not constitute a violation of the prohibition. That is because, in lashing out at the offender, you divest yourself of your outrage. It is only when you remain silent and internalize your hostility that you transgress the commandment.

The Choice After Anger

One may ask, how is it possible to avoid violating this difficult precept? After all, we are not angels, but ordinary humans with complex emotional sensitivities. There is a lot of give and take in the hectic world of social interactions. It is only natural that insults are hurled and offensive actions are taken from time to time.

In addition, it must be acknowledged that not all people are caring and sympathetic to people’s feelings. Some individuals are acerbic and irritating. There are also those who are frustrated and miserable and even derive pleasure when they inflict pain on others. When someone mistreats or embarrasses us, our instinctive reaction is to hate him. This is ordinary human nature. How, then, could the Torah consider a normal human response as a serious violation?

I believe that this commandment is not referring to the initial reaction to the offense, which is basically involuntary. Rather, the infraction concerns the choice we make when we have calmed down after the dust has settled.

Confronting the Offender

At that time, we must decide how we are going to deal with the individual who mistreated us. More specifically, are we going to allow our emotions to dictate our behavior and store up the anger in our heart? Or will we make an intelligent decision not to be dominated by our injured feelings? The Torah does not demand that we simply overlook the hurt; rather, it urges us to confront the violator and “rebuke" him.

That is easier said than done. Still, we are obliged to overcome our resistances and approach the “villain" in an intelligent manner. We should explain to him, calmly and logically, what he did and how it wounded our feelings. If the offender then gets the point, regrets his actions, and apologizes, we should forgive him and be happy that the matter has been resolved and that peace has been restored between brothers.

Letting Go of Resentment

Unfortunately, the scenario does not always work out this way. People tend to be very defensive and averse to what they perceive as criticism. Thus, the party who insulted you may not admit that he was wrong and may accuse you of misconstruing his words or of being “too sensitive." Still, I would suggest that the act of rebuking him is cathartic and will enable you to relinquish your anger, even if the offending person fails to apologize.

Sometimes people repress their grievances because they are insecure and afraid to assert their rights. However, when one makes his case in a firm and intelligent manner, even if it fails to convince the wrongdoer, he feels better about himself and recognizes the small-mindedness of his antagonist. This makes it easier to relinquish the hatred.

The Lesson of Esau

Time is a factor in these matters. One should not put off the “confrontation" of rebuke with the violator. Once the hatred becomes embedded in one’s psyche, it is extremely difficult to uproot. Ponder the case of Esau and learn from it. He kept his anger to himself. Rebecca thought it would dissipate with time, but it did not.

Over 20 years later, Jacob faced death at the hands of his brother and had to devise an extensive scheme, which, in combination with Divine Providence, succeeded in momentarily assuaging his wrath. The Rambam says that it is the mark of the wicked that they cling to anger and can’t let go of their grievances. The righteous are kind and merciful, emulating the ways of their Creator, who is “difficult to provoke and easy to appease."

May we aspire to this noble character trait and strive to reflect the perfect ways of Hashem in all our dealings.

Shabbat Shalom!

Reprinted from Eternally Yours: God’s Greatest Gift to Mankind (2018)

Rabbi Reuven Mann z"l was a distinguished Torah scholar, educator, and co-founder of Yeshiva Bnei Torah and the Masoret Institute of Judaic Studies for Women. A devoted teacher for over five decades, he inspired generations of students through his rigorous, philosophically insightful approach to Torah and his unwavering commitment to the pursuit of truth.