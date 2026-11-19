A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday, setting a new auction record for the Dutch artist following a dispute involving the descendants of its former Jewish owners.

The painting, Chataigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), was completed in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, France. It surpassed Van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million, set by Orchard with Cypresses in 2022.

According to The New York Times, art dealer William Acquavella purchased the painting.

The artwork was acquired in 1909 by German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer, whose family sold it in 1936, during Nazi rule. Fischer's descendants challenged the planned auction, arguing that Nazi persecution and resulting financial hardship had forced the family to sell.

Their attorney, Gunnar Schnabel, demanded evidence that the 1936 transaction reflected fair market value and was unrelated to Nazi persecution.

The painting subsequently entered the collection of the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which acquired it in 1975.

On Tuesday, Sotheby's announced that an agreement had been reached between the current owners and all legal descendants of Samuel and Hedwig Fischer, clearing the way for the auction. The terms were not disclosed.

Following the sale, the Fischer heirs welcomed the agreement, saying it acknowledged their family's suffering under the Nazis and honored Gisela Berman Fischer's efforts to obtain justice.

Schnabel expressed hope that the resolution would encourage other families seeking justice over Nazi-era art transactions.