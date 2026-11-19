Vincent van Gogh’s painting Châtaigniers en fleurs (Blossoming Chestnut Trees) sold for $190.4 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York on Wednesday, setting a new record for the Dutch artist and becoming one of the most expensive paintings ever sold at public auction.

The 1890 painting, which depicts flowering chestnut trees lining a village street, attracted intense interest from collectors. The final price surpassed Van Gogh’s previous auction record of $117.2 million, set in 2022 when his painting Orchard with Cypresses was sold at Christie’s.

The winning bidder was reportedly art dealer William Acquavella, although Sotheby’s did not officially identify the buyer.

The sale followed a dispute over the painting’s ownership history and allegations that it had been sold under pressure during the Nazi era.

The painting was originally acquired in 1909 by Samuel Fischer, a Hungarian-born Jewish publisher who established a prominent publishing house in Germany. Fischer’s descendants argued that the artwork was sold in 1936 under circumstances shaped by Nazi persecution and the financial difficulties imposed on the family.

According to the heirs, the painting had initially been sent to Amsterdam for safekeeping, but the family eventually sold it to finance its escape from Nazi Germany.

The painting later entered the collection of Argentine industrialist Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his wife, Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier, who acquired it in 1975. It remained in private hands and had not been publicly exhibited for more than 50 years.

In the days leading up to the auction, Fischer’s descendants challenged the planned sale, raising questions about whether the 1936 transaction had been voluntary and whether the family had received fair market value under the circumstances.

Sotheby’s helped broker an agreement between the current owners and Fischer’s heirs, allowing the auction to proceed. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The heirs described the agreement as fair, saying it acknowledged the suffering their family endured during the Nazi era and recognized the efforts of Gisela Berman Fischer to pursue justice.

Their legal representative expressed hope that the case would encourage other families seeking restitution for artwork sold under pressure during Nazi persecution.

The painting was created during the final months of Van Gogh’s life, after he moved to Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north of Paris, in May 1890. It depicts towering chestnut trees covered in blossoms, with three women carrying parasols and a man wearing a straw hat walking along the road.

Van Gogh painted the work shortly after arriving in the village, where he produced an extraordinary number of paintings and drawings before his death in July 1890.

The artist's expressive brushwork and vivid use of color are characteristic of his final period. Sotheby’s described the painting as one of the most important works from that stage of his career to remain in private hands.

The Van Gogh was the centerpiece of an auction featuring 12 works from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection. Together, the paintings fetched approximately $412 million, below the collection's estimated value of around $450 million.

Despite setting a new record for Van Gogh, the $190.4 million sale did not establish an overall auction record for a painting. Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi remains the most expensive artwork ever sold at public auction, fetching $450.3 million in 2017.

Van Gogh's latest record nevertheless places Blossoming Chestnut Trees among the most expensive paintings ever sold at auction, while bringing renewed attention to the unresolved legacy of artworks transferred during the Nazi era.