A 26-year-old Israeli man died this morning while trekking in Nepal's Annapurna region after collapsing following exposure to gas while showering at a local guesthouse.

The gas is believed to have come from a water-heating system. Some guesthouses along the trekking route use gas-powered water heaters, which are sometimes inadequately ventilated and can endanger those using the showers.

Following the incident, the Chabad House in Nepal issued a warning to Israeli travelers, emphasizing the danger of using showers with gas-powered water heaters without adequate ventilation.

The Chabad House said the danger was well known and that there had been other cases over the years of travelers losing consciousness after exposure to gas in showers.

The Chabad House said, "In recent years, in almost every trekking season, we have encountered cases of travelers fainting after exposure to gas in guesthouse showers".

It added, "Every evening, during briefings for travelers at the Chabad House, we set aside time specifically to warn about this danger. We explain, emphasize and ask everyone to follow the safety rules".

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement of condolence following the incident and said its representatives were working with the Nepalese authorities to complete the procedures required to return the man's body to Israel.

The ministry said, "The Foreign Ministry expresses its sorrow over the death of the Israeli citizen in Nepal and extends its condolences to the family".

It also said that Israel's consul in Kathmandu and the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad were assisting the family and coordinating with the authorities in Nepal and Israel to bring the deceased to burial in Israel as soon as possible.