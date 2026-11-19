Rabbi Leibel Lazaroff, who survived being shot during the December 2025 terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, has described the moments he believed he was dying and how a mysterious voice prompted him to fight for his life.

In an interview with The Telegraph ahead of Channel 4's documentary Terror on Bondi Beach, Lazaroff, now 21, recalled the massacre that left 15 people dead and dozens wounded during a Chanukah celebration on December 14, 2025.

The Texas native, who had arrived in Australia three months earlier for a year-long internship with Rabbi Eli Schlanger, immediately recognized the sound of gunfire, even as other participants initially mistook it for fireworks.

"The gunshots were something that I recognised right away, being from Texas," he recalled.

The attack was carried out by Islamic State-inspired father-and-son terrorists Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, who opened fire on the crowd from an elevated position.

Lazaroff took cover as two police officers attempted to confront the gunmen. When Constable Scott Dyson was shot and collapsed nearby, the young rabbi rushed to help him, removing his shirt and using it to apply pressure to the officer's shoulder wound.

As the terrorists continued firing, Lazaroff asked Dyson for his firearm, hoping to assist in stopping the attack. The officer refused, following police protocol.

Moments later, Lazaroff himself was shot in the abdomen.

He recalled feeling his internal organs pressing against his hand as he lay on the ground, convinced that he would not survive.

"I literally came to Australia a couple of months ago to help the community and here I am, dying in a terrorist attack. Life changes in a flash," he said.

Believing his death was imminent, Lazaroff began reciting the Shema, the Jewish prayer traditionally recited at the end of life.

"I just feel life leaving my body," he recalled.

However, amid the continuing gunfire, Lazaroff heard a voice telling him that because he was still conscious, he should instead recite Tehillim, Psalms traditionally said when praying for recovery.

The words transformed his outlook.

"That was a mindset switch, instantly, to 'maybe I can survive'. I sat myself up and started applying pressure to my wound. The doctors told me that I actually pretty much saved my own life."

Lazaroff said he remains uncertain where the voice originated.

"I don't know if it was someone behind me. I'm not going to say that it was an angel. It could also be an inner voice."

Rescuers eventually reached him, using cling film taken from a nearby barbecue to cover his abdominal injuries. Shotgun pellets had penetrated his intestines and liver, requiring 10 surgeries during three weeks of hospitalization.

Despite having no formal first-aid training, Lazaroff was credited with helping save Dyson's life by reducing blood loss.

"One of the main reasons I got shot was because I moved out from behind the car in order to save the police officer's life," he told The Telegraph. "For me, that's just the biggest honour."

Among the 15 victims was Rabbi Schlanger, 41, a father of five who had been Lazaroff's mentor in Sydney. Lazaroff was the last person to speak with him before his murder.

On the day he was discharged from hospital, Lazaroff performed the Jewish song Habeit on piano at a memorial event at the Sydney Opera House, honoring the victims.

Nearly a year after the attack, he continues to suffer severe physical and psychological consequences. He can walk for no more than 15 minutes a day, faces additional surgery, and is living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's a battle every single day," he said.

Lazaroff also expressed concern over rising antisemitism worldwide, recalling that his Ukrainian-born grandmother had been persecuted for being Jewish and that a relative after whom he was named had been murdered because he refused to shave his beard.

"It feels like everything's happening again," he warned.

He criticized what he described as government inaction in confronting antisemitism, citing recent attacks against Jews in Britain.

"Stop being naive. It's scary to think that the government that's supposed to be protecting us is turning a blind eye."

Nevertheless, Lazaroff said he does not intend to devote his life to anger toward the terrorists.

"Letting them take up even an ounce of space in your mind means they won," he said.

Sajid Akram died following the attack, while his son faces trial on 78 criminal charges.

Lazaroff is planning to return to Bondi Beach to organize another Chanukah celebration, with approximately 15,000 participants expected.

"I said from my hospital bed that I'm going to run that event. It's going to be bigger than ever before," he declared.

He said the gathering would demonstrate the resilience of both the Jewish community and Australian society.

"You're going to try to kill us? We're going to do it in the same place again to show you the unity of our nation."

Lazaroff said he continues to draw strength from Rabbi Schlanger's approach to confronting antisemitism through Jewish pride and community building.

"Instead, what we're going to do is focus on being more Jewish. We're going to be more proud of who we are. We're going to go on the offensive and build strong Jewish futures."