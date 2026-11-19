The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ruled today (Thursday) that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during operations by its security forces in 2017.

According to the ruling, around 10,000 Rohingya were murdered, and acts of sexual violence and serious harm to civilians were also committed during the military operations.

The decision is considered precedent-setting because it holds the state itself responsible, and it could also have legal significance for the case South Africa brought against Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ruling came seven years after The Gambia filed its case against Myanmar. The judges recognized the Rohingya as a distinct ethnic group and found that the acts committed against them by the security forces met the legal threshold for genocide.

While reading the ruling, the court's president, Judge Yuji Iwasawa, addressed killings carried out by Myanmar's security forces, violence and harm to children and civilians who tried to flee.

The judges found that men and boys were executed during the military operations, women were subjected to sexual violence, and hundreds of villages were burned or destroyed.

The court also criticized the conduct of Myanmar's authorities after the events, finding that the state had failed to properly investigate the violence and had also blocked access to some of the evidence and witnesses needed for those investigations.