In 1869, two Gedolim (usually a term for Torah Sages, literally "great men") wrote about their trips to the Holy Land. One was a Gadol in Torah: the Sephardi Ben Ish Chai. He traveled from Baghdad, toured the Land of Israel. He had only one disappointment : when he arrived at Chevron's Mearat Hamachpela (the burial site of our nation's fathers and mothers), the Khadi ( Moslem priest) would not let the Ben Ish Chai enter. The Rabbi was moved to tears- and to action. On his return to Baghdad, he contacted a wealthy Syrian Jew and convinced him to try to buy the burial cave from the Turks. The Turks refused.

The other "Gadol" was a different type of "Gadol"- a Gadol in humor. Mark Twain's book The Innocents Abroad was released that same year, 1869. He had recently returned from a trip to Europe and the Mideast, including the Holy Land, which he described in detail. His "I can ride my horse ten miles in any direction in the Galilee and not see a single soul ..desolation, emptiness " kind of puts the lie to Arab claims that this was a land teeming with Moslems. The biggest city was "Jerusalem, one-third Christian, one-third Jewish, one-third Moslem"- another eye-opener from the unbiased humorist from Missouri. Note: the 1900 census, just 30 years later, put the Jews as 51% of Jerusalemites.

The interesting thing about Yitzchak, Isaac, one of our three founding fathers, is that very name: it means "he will laugh". Certainly his conception centers around the laughter of both Avraham Avinu and Sarah Imeinu . When told that they, at ages 100 and 90, respectively, are about to have a baby, the idea is so preposterous that they burst out laughing. But after that, where does humor enter the life of Yitzchak ? The Akeidah, the episode in which his father Abraham is told to bring Isaac up as a sacrifice on an altar, is not the least bit funny. So- how is this explainable; and what is the connections to our recent elections?

The only one who writes extensively on the aspect of humor as the central element of Yitzchak Avinu, is Rav Matis Weinberg. He's written a whole 300 page book ( Frameworks: Rosh Hashanah) on this subject. I'll try to write a concise summary:

Classically, every teacher of Torah who writes about Yitzchak, approaches him from his aspect of being the model of Din/Gevurah. Din means justice, and Gevurah means might- the strength to meet the world on the field of strict justice. Din is applied with the mechanism of מידה כנגד מידה , measure for measure justice. Din gives to each human being what is appropriate for him, in terms of life span, character, intellect, health , wealth, wife and family, etc. If the people of Sodom and Gemorra are absolutely rotten, Din is tough and says : "Wipe them out".

Now, this doesn't seem very funny at all. But Rav Weinberg says that such Din as described above, hinges on humor. A sense of humor also ascertains what is appropriate, but when what occurs is absolutely surprising and unexpected, the "punchline" can strike us as humorous, and we laugh. More than that: Din says that what Man was given in this world (his ברכות , blessings) -and that includes his very life - since they come from outside him, are not really his. Think Akeidah and Holocaust . All that is important to the man of Din, to Father Yitzchak, is what Man DOES with those ברכות.

Furthermore, Yitzchak (יצחק) is even called Yischak (ישחק), in Psalms (105:9). This switch of a letter gives his name the meaning of "will PLAY" instead of "will laugh". To Isaac, this world is a playing field, and the tougher the game (the stricter the Din), the more fun is the game and the more one has to gain. Thus one can see how to Yitzchak, that Akeidah '(the "Binding of Isaac") was a real source for laugher: his improbably being alive, his life had always been a real laugh, and so giving it up was no problem. As another of life's givens, his very life was not his, and so he easily could say to G-d: "You gave, You take- may Your Name be blessed".

One can now understand how descendants of Yitzchak could go to the Crusaders' swords, to the Inquisition's fires, and to Nazi gas chambers with equanimity. More, the Gerrer Chassidim who in World War II danced and sang on their way to those gas chambers are understandable.

The rest of us? How do people who are not pure Din understand Akeidah, Inquisitions and Holocausts? The way Avraham Avinu did. He was the Father of Chesed, of kindness, the antithesis of tough Din, of Yitzchak. Rabbi Weinberg here makes an astounding insight into Avraham: with his ten trials, he arrives at a sense of Din: but not only Din as Justice, but also as humor:

Did not three angels arrive at Avraham's tent, and he fed them delicacies (Genesis; 1-8)- or so it seemed. But the truth was that the joke was on Avraham; he had really done nothing- because angels do not eat. Then in verse 12, the jokes really begin, with Sarah laughing.

Or, the Akeidah. A big dramatic production, three days of tension to test if Avraham Avinu will really take a knife and butcher his only son. But again, the joke's on Avraham, as G-d says: " I told you to take him up on an altar to be a sacrifice. You did it! Great! Now take him down. The joke's on you: I never said to actually sacrifice him, did I?"

All very funny. Ten trials to give Avraham a taste of what it's like to have a sense of Din - and humor.

Now we arrive at the Nation of Israel, 2026. We lived through our Akeidah on Simchat Torah 2023, and the country is at a crossroads - as it always is. But something is missing. Actually, someones:

Ephraim Kishon, Uri Zohar, Uri Orbach are missing. These were our "Gedolim"J of humor. Kishon used to poke fun at our differences, making us laugh at Tante (Aunt) Manya and her Hungarian chandeliers, and at Uncle Siegfried and his Yekke ways.

Youtube אריק איינשטיין אורי זוהר העולים החדשים 1973 and you will see Jews who laughed at our differences - they did not threw stones. Youtube "Uri Orbach Knesset" and you'll see PM Netanyahu smiling and chuckling, with Members of Knesset giggling and laughing- very unlike the screaming that you see today.

We've lost the ability to laugh at our differences, and to see the humor in our madcap race through time. The sense of humor of Eretz Nehederet and Underdoss just isn't filtering into everyday life.

And we are the poorer for it.