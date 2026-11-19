Islam is projected to surpass Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, according to a new study published Wednesday by the Pew Research Center, which predicts substantial population growth for both religions over the coming decades.

The study, examining demographic developments between 2020 and 2070, found that the Muslim population is growing considerably faster than other major religious groups, primarily because of higher fertility rates.

Despite expected shifts in global religious rankings, the number of Christians worldwide is also projected to increase, though more slowly.

According to Pew Research, Muslim women had an average fertility rate of 3.1 children between 2020 and 2025, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women belonging to all other religious categories combined. The fertility rate generally required to maintain a population across generations is approximately 2.1 children per woman.

The differences are expected to produce substantial population increases. Between 2020 and 2070, the Muslim population is projected to gain approximately 1.6 billion people through births exceeding deaths, compared with 792 million additional Christians through the same demographic process.

Changes in religious identification will also influence population trends, although their impact is expected to be considerably smaller than that of births and deaths.

Pew projects that Islam will experience a net loss of approximately 8 million adherents through people changing religious affiliation over the 50-year period, compared with a net loss of 105 million Christians.

Most people leaving Christianity are expected to become religiously unaffiliated, including those identifying as atheists or agnostics.

However, conversions between Islam and Christianity are projected to remain nearly balanced. Approximately 9.2 million Muslims are expected to become Christians, while 9 million Christians are projected to convert to Islam.

The findings indicate that Islam's projected expansion is not being driven by conversions from Christianity.

The research also examined demographic developments in individual countries, finding that most Muslim population growth is expected to occur in countries where Muslims already constitute a majority.

In 2020, Muslims formed the largest religious group in 53 countries. By 2070, these countries are expected to have an additional 1.2 billion Muslim residents, accounting for approximately 74% of the projected worldwide increase.

Pakistan is expected to become the country with the world's largest Muslim population, overtaking its position as the second-largest in 2020. Its Muslim population is projected to more than double, rising from 227 million in 2020 to 461 million in 2070.

Christian population growth will similarly be concentrated in countries with existing Christian majorities.

Of the 120 countries where Christians constituted the majority in 2020, their combined Christian populations are projected to increase by 630 million, representing approximately 92% of global Christian growth.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is expected to experience particularly rapid growth, with its Christian population rising from 92 million in 2020 to 299 million by 2070.

Other countries, however, are expected to record declines in their Christian populations, largely because of religious disaffiliation and, in countries with older Christian populations, deaths outnumbering births.

The United States, which had the world's largest Christian population in 2020, is projected to experience the greatest numerical decline. Its Christian population is expected to fall from 217 million to 174 million by 2070.

Regionally, Muslims are expected to remain a minority in most parts of the world despite becoming the largest religious group globally.

In the Middle East and North Africa, Muslims are projected to account for 95% of the population by 2070.

The Asia-Pacific region is the only region where the identity of the largest religious group is expected to change, with Muslims projected to overtake people who have no religious affiliation.

Christians, meanwhile, are expected to remain the largest religious group in most regions, although their proportion of the population is projected to decrease everywhere except the Asia-Pacific region, where their share is expected to remain stable.

Sub-Saharan Africa illustrates the difference between population growth and religious proportions.

Between 2020 and 2070, the region's Christian population is projected to increase by 129%, while its Muslim population is expected to grow by 166%.

Consequently, the Christian share of the region's population is expected to decline slightly despite the substantial increase in the number of Christians.

The Pew Research Center study covers 201 countries and territories representing 99.98% of the global population. It examines seven religious categories: Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of other religions and people without religious affiliation.

The projections were developed using population censuses, surveys and demographic models accounting for age, fertility, mortality, migration and changes in religious identity.

Researchers used population data from 2020 as their starting point, alongside the United Nations' 2024 population estimates, international migration research and Pew's previous findings on the religious composition of migrant populations.

The projection model was developed in cooperation with the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion at Krakow University of Economics, as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project. The researchers have also made their underlying data and projection software publicly available.

Pew emphasized that the projections reflect the continuation of recent demographic patterns rather than definitive forecasts. Major developments, including wars, epidemics, natural disasters and changes in economic or social conditions, could alter the future size and distribution of religious populations.