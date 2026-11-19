The 2026 israeli Knesset election results shows that the Israeli Jewish voters by a signfiicant margin supported the retention of Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

The 2026 Israeli election results among Jewish voters was very similar to the last election four years ago in which the coalition of parties aligned with Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party won the most Jewish votes, this time by around a 5% margin. According to Amit Segal only about 40,000 votes switched from the right wing government to the left wing coalition with over 3.5 million Jewish votes cast since the last election in 2022 that was won by Netanyahu and his coalition.

The largest party in the 120 member Knesset is the Likud party once again which won 27 of the seats as compared to the next largest party called Yashar and headed by Gadi Eisenkot that received 21 seats. Jewish parties aligned with the Likud won 53 total seats and Jewish parties aligned with Eisenkot received 48 seats. Four years ago, Jewish parties opposed to Netanyahu received 46 seats so there was very little change in the israeli Jewish support for Netanyahu to remain Prime Minister.

The issue is, why did 67 Knesset members support Eisenkot and his Yashar party to try and form a governing coalition of 61 seats? The reason is that the Arab parties received 19 seats in this election as opposed to 10 seats in the last election due to the increase in Arab turnout from 52% to 80%. If the Arab turnout had been similar to 2022 then the Netanyahu block would have received 58 seats as opposed to its current 53 seats.

Further, Israeli Jewish votes accounting for around 6 seats were wasted mainly on two parties that did not cross the 3.25% required threshold. For example, if the failed party of General Ofer Winter that was supporitve of Netanyahu would have run with the Religious Zionist party as it was asked to do (Smotrich even offered him his place), that would have meant at least 2 and maybe 3 more seats for the right wing bloc. In the last election there were no right wing votes that were wasted as right wing parties merged before that election. In other words, the right wing bloc received significantly more Israeli Jewish votes than the left wing bloc, this while leaving out which bloc the Jewish reservist party (that defined itself as a centrist party but did not cross the threshold either) would have supported as they said they were open to either Netanyahu or Eisenkot as Prime Minister but opposed a coalition with the haredi parties.

The Arab parties realize they will not do better in another election and they prefer the left wing Eisenkot block to Netanyahu remaining Prime Minister, so they told President Herzog to task Eisenkot to form a government. The Arab parties are anathema as part of the government since both refuse to even recognize Hamas as a terrorist entity. Further, all but one of the Arab Knesset members left the Knesset plenum for the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hatikva, and the one who stayed refused to sing it. However, due to the desperation of the left to remove Netanyahu from power, they have, shamelessly negating their pre-election promises, already made a deal with the Arab parties to join them in replacing Ohana as Knesset Speaker and are trying to pass legislation with Arab party support to end Judicial reform.

Former Opposition leader Yair Lapid was in many ways the biggest loser in the elections. He went from leading a party that won 24 seats in the last election to being second in a party led by Naftali Bennett that won 12 seats in which his part of the joint party won 5 seats. Somehow, Lapid still managed to describe the election results as a “win". The problem with his description is that the Opposition bloc ruled out repeatedly and publicly from working with the United Arab List and the Raam party before the elections. They were hoping to get a majority of the Jewish vote and failed to do so

This election needs to be analyzed in comparison to the last election by comparing the actual votes and mandates received in order to better understand the results. In 2022, the Netanyahu government won 64 of the 120 seats because of several unusual things that worked in their favor. The first was the Arab parties were not united, so the Balad party (whose previous leader Bashara was found to be a spy for Hezbollah and fled to Lebanon) which is now part of the United Arab List ran separately and did not pass the four seat threshold. This also happened to the left wing Meretz party and therefore six seats were lost by those two parties in 2022.

Balad joined the United Arab List this time and that list went from 5 seats to 11 seats. Meretz joined the Labor party that got renamed the Democratic party and and got 8 seats as compared to 4 last time. In this election six Jewish Zionist seats were lost in votes for parties that did not cross the 4 seat threshold, a middle of the road Reservist Party and a right wing party led by General Winter. It is hoped that those parties merge with existing parties in the next election so those votes are not wasted in a revote.

What is important to remember is that Israel ia a Jewish state and therefore no government should be formed and relied upon that does not represent the view of the majority of Jewish voters.

And - the deadlock in Israel is also due to Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, that won seven seats. It is right wing, but he went from being Netanyahu’s Chief of Staff in his first term as Prime Minister and being his Minister of Defense and Forieign Affairs in other governments, to saying that he has a personal animus to Netanyahu and will never join a government with him. He has now alligned with Eisenkot’s coalition.

Polls have shown that 65% of israeli voters describe themselves as right wing, so the left in Israel has pretended to move to the right, as all except those voting for the Democracy party now oppose a Palestinian Arab state. Eisenkot’s Yashar party ran to the right of the Bennett-Lapid party and Eisenkot’s party received 21 seats.

This is not the first time that elections have not enabled one party to put together a coalition. In the past, new elections resulted regardless of who got the chance to form a government, and in that situation Netanyahu remains the Prime Minister. If the election were such a surprise, the Opposition would want a new election, but instead it is the right wing bloc led by Netanyahu that wants a new election. The Likud would likely only do better in another election, but the Opposition realizes they likely would only do worse in another election and therefore appears willing to break any commitments they made before the election, including working with the Arab parties in order to form a government and giving in on the haredi draft issue, without Netanyahu as Prime Minister - which is the one comittment they are determined not to break.

Left wing israeli media are pushing for a coalition with the Arabs and are terming opposition to such a coalition as racist. Racist? The head of the Balad party on the Joint Arab list was Sami Abu Shehadeh who had to withdraw his candidcacy because an article he wrote on October 8 2023 indicated his support for Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Remember? A previous leader of the Balad party, Azmi Bishara, served in the Knesset from 1996-2007 until he was discovered passing intelligence to Hezbollah. The Balad party has 3 of the 11 seats of the Joint Arab list. The entire Joint Arab list and even the Ra'am party which received 8 seats have refused to say that Hamas is a terrorist entitty.

It is unkown as to whether Eisenkot will be able to form a coalition. It can only be formed by his breaking fundamental promises he made to voters before the election. He made those promises when he was convinced the left wing bloc would receive more votes than the right wing bloc.

What should be clear is that the Israeli Jewish public spoke out in the election and they support Prime Minister Netanyahu's remaining Prime Minister.

Farley Weiss is president of the Israel Justice Organization and the co-author, with Leonard Grunstein, of Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Backstory of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He is a past president of the National Council of Young Israel.