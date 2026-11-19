Instagram announced Wednesday that users can now edit Stories after publishing them, introducing a long-requested feature that eliminates the need to delete and repost content to correct mistakes.

The update allows users to modify text, music, stickers and drawings within 15 minutes of publishing a Story, while preserving existing views, likes and replies.

“If you’ve ever noticed a typo right after posting a Story, this one’s for you," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri wrote in an announcement on his account Wednesday afternoon.

“You can now edit text, music, stickers and drawings for up to 15 minutes after sharing, without losing your views, likes or replies."

To make changes, users can tap the three-dot menu in the bottom-right corner of a published Story and select the new “Edit story" option.

The feature makes it possible to correct captions, remove unwanted stickers, adjust music or add drawings without replacing the original post.

Once changes are saved, an “Edited" label will appear in the upper-right corner of the Story.

Until now, Instagram users who discovered an error after publishing a Story had to remove the original and upload a corrected version, losing any engagement the initial post had already received.

The change is expected to be particularly useful for content creators and businesses that rely on audience engagement and may be reluctant to sacrifice views or reactions accumulated immediately after posting.

“A lot of people have been asking for this, so I’m excited to get this one out there," Mosseri said.

Instagram is also introducing three additional improvements to its Stories feature.

A new layout option will make it easier to combine multiple photographs into a single Story, while updated backgrounds will improve the appearance of images that do not match the platform's standard Story dimensions.

The company is also refreshing its sticker collection with additional fonts, colors and shapes, alongside a redesigned sticker selection interface intended to simplify browsing.

“You asked, we answered," Instagram wrote in a post on Threads announcing the updates.

The new features began rolling out Wednesday.