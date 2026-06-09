An IDF lieutenant was sentenced to 15 days' imprisonment after she uploaded a politically themed story to her personal Instagram profile, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Tuesday.

The officer has already served eight days of her sentence. In the story, which disappeared after 24 hours, as all stories do, she wrote: "There's a ceremony sponsored by Otzma Yehudit, I will mention at this opportunity that we are a political unit, and totally not to the right-wing side, hahaha."

The officer's mother commented, "I am shocked that my daughter has been in jail for eight days. My daughter is not a political girl; she's an idealist who enlisted in the army after nine months of national service. She is driven by values and ideology, and she is professional."

According to the mother, "She wrote a story that was deleted after 24 hours, a story between friends, in a closed group. It was a stupid statement, a joke that I'm unable to even understand what it's for and what it's against. Nonsense. And for that, they sentenced her to 15 days. I'm already starting to lose faith in the military system."

Yesterday, the officer's mother called the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, who promised that her sentence would be commuted

Today, the officer spoke with her mother from prison. A statement on behalf of the COGAT read: "The coordinator approved the commutation request, and the officer will be released soon.