Shas lawmakers have submitted a bill that would suspend arrests of prospective conscripts who have not yet begun their service for failing to report for enlistment, until a new government is formed.

The proposal was submitted following the position outlined by the Knesset's legal adviser that a comprehensive resolution of the conscription issue requires government-sponsored legislation.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri criticized the continued arrests, arguing that there is no justification for depriving yeshiva students of their liberty when the legislation cannot be completed. He said, "It is time to stop the mistreatment of an entire community and the rift in the nation".

Deri's bill poses a serious problem for the bloc opposed to Netanyahu. The right-wing bloc is expected to support it unanimously, and Channel 12 News reported that the Arab parties are considering abstaining.

At a time when Avigdor Liberman and Gadi Eisenkot are courting the haredi parties on behalf of the bloc, voting against such a bill could definitively eliminate the possibility of advancing a government that would include at least some haredi lawmakers.