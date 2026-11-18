Our Parasha opens by relating that (28:10) ויצא: 'And Yaakov left Beer Sheva וילך : and he went to Haran’.

Rashi comments: 'And Yaakov left’:Scripture only had to write:, 'And Yaakov went to Haran’.

Why did it mention his departure? This tells is that the departure of a righteous man from a place makes an impression, for while the righteous man is in the city, he is its beauty, he is its splendor, he is its majesty.

When he departs from there, its beauty has departed, its splendor has departed, its majesty has departed.’

‘And he went to Haran’: He left in order to go to Haran.

Rav David Pardo elucidates: If the intention was merely to return to what had been said earlier - before it was interrupted by mentioning the matter of ‘and Esav saw’ - as it was not a new matter, having there mentioned the departure of Yaakov, it only needed to say that ‘Yaakov left Beer Sheva and went to Haran’ - as it did in Parashat Vayeshev, when it stopped after the sale of Yosef, to relate ‘the descent of Yehuda’, it then returned to the first matter, and wrote: ’And Yosef was taken to Egypt’, and the Torah did not say; ‘and they took Yosef down to Egypt’, as it was already written previously, but returned to the matter it was relating, by adding that three beneficial things departed from the city, with his departure from their midst: to their souls, to their bodies and to their means - to their souls: that he taught them the right path to follow, to their bodies: that he saved them from punishment for misdeeds, and also on their property.

The reason that the Torah saw the need to write the ‘unnecessary’ extra ‘departure’, was to teach us this with regard to Yaakov, that though the righteous Yitzchak and Rivkah still remained in the city as well as Shem - unlike the situation when Avraham departed the city, when no righteous man remained - the presence of a few who observe the Torah is not comparable to the situation when many do so, and the departure of one makes a difference.

Abarbanel offers a like interpretation of our psukim, stating:’Although at the end of the preceding parsha - Parashat Toldot - we read: ‘And Yitzchak sent Yaakov and he went Padan Arama..’, since the Torah related after this the matter of Esav and his wives, when it wanted to return to the story of Yaakov, it returned to the earlier matter, and said: ’And Yaakov departed from Beer Sheva and went Harana’ - and Rashi expounded: Went in the direction of Haran, not that he actually reached Haran, as on the way there, the wondrous events described in our Parasha befell him.

The Maharal proffers another understanding of the three benefits that a righteous person gives to the city in which he resides.

He expounds: The three benefits that Rashi sets out, that the righteous person brings to the city, is: he instructs the residents in their יראת שמים: their awe of Heaven - which is both a positive and a negative mitzvah; the second is that he raises their powers of wisdom, and the third that he teaches them good attributes to strive for, as set out in Pirkei Avot.

With regard to the first he said ‘he is its beauty’, because the word used: הוד, is found in praise of Hashem, as the הודו לה', and it is said of the righteous person who is fearful of Hashem that he is worthy of praise, as is said:’The awe of Hashem, it shall be praised’.

As to the second - wisdom - we find the word זיו,a word that Rashi uses in another place, where he comments:The wisdom of a person lights up his face’.

The third word that Rashi uses - הדר - alludes to the good attributes, which are a תפארת : a glory to the doer,, alluding to the splendid attributes, which are a תפארת to the person, as we say: What is the way that a person should adopt that is a תפארת: 'glory to those who adopt it’.’

The Bet Halevi also brings our Rashi - that the Torah need not have mentioned the departure of Yaakov, only that he went towards Haran - but did so to teach that the departure of a righteous person makes an impression.

Comments the sage: It can be added that in the case of any person who leaves from one place to another, there are several scenarios: it can be that the main reason for his leaving, is that for a good and sufficient reason, he is compelled to leave that place, so that departure from there is his main reason.

On the other hand, the main reason for not being there, may be his need to be in the other place.

Both reasons were present in the case of Yaakov - his primary reason was to fulfill the command of his father and his mother: Rivkah commanded him to leave to Haran, to escape the wrath of his brother, Esav, who sought to kill him for having taken their father’s blessing which was intended for him.

She did not relate this to Yitzchak - presumably to spare him anguish if he heard it - but only said that he should depart, so that he not take a wife from the Canaanites, but to go to Haran and take a wife from the family of Laban.

Yaakov fulfilled both - his departure and his going to Haran, were both, in his case, reasons for his movements.

‘For this reason, the Torah states: ’And Yaakov heeded his father and his mother, and went Parana Aram.’

The Alshich Hakadosh writes:’A good question needs to be asked as to the departure of Yaakov from the land of Canaan and going to Haran, this with the knowledge of Esav, as to his going, as Esav knew this, having heard it when Yitzchak gave his blessings and sent Yaakov on his way, yet Yaakov was not fearful of the wrath of Esav.

‘It was not said that Yaakov trusted that his righteousness would protect him, or that Esav would not kill him in the lifetime of their father - Yitzchak - as the Midrash states that he raised his eyes to the heavens, and prayed to the Avot that he be safeguarded - indicating clearly that he was fearful - and, in the way of the righteous, he did not put his faith in miracles, but put himself out of harm’s way.

We learn from our Sages that - including the years he spent concealed in the bet midrash of Shem and Eber - Yaakov was eighty-four years old when he wed, during his sojourn in the house of Laban.

We learn from our Sages that he did not, when leaving Beer Sheva, go towards Haran, but remained in the land of Israel, and went to the bet midrash of Shem and Eber, concealing himself there for fourteen years, concealing himslf there from Esav, and from there he went Harana, Esav being unaware of his movements.

This may be what the psukim alluded to: that Yaakov made two journeys: the first, leaving Beer Sheva, the place of Esav - but not to go Harana, but to conceal himself in the bet midrash of Shem and Eber - and then, from there, to depart to Haran, which was clearly not ‘leaving from Beer Sheva’.

Therefore, it was not the intention of the Torah to tell us that he arrived in Haran - which would be difficult in our eyes, as the Torah relates that ויפגע במקום: ‘and he reached a certain place’ - but rather that he made two journeys: he ‘left Beer Sheva’ and ‘he went to Haran’.

The Kli Yakar asks on our Rashi - that Yaakov’s departure from Beer Sheva made an impression: Did not Avraham and Yitzchak not also go from place to place, why was this not written about them?

His answer: We could say that, as Avraham and Yitzchak did not leave any righteous people in the places they left, it is clear that their departure made an impression, whereas here - in the case of Yaakov - Yitzchak and Rivkah remained, so we might have thought that the departure of Yaakov would not have made an impression, come our Sages to teach that the merit of one righteous person is not comparable to there being two righteous people.

‘On the other hand, we could have said that דוקא: precisely the departure of Yaakov made an impression - but not that of Avraham and Yitzchak - because they departed with all their households, leaving no righteous person in their place, so their departure made no impression, as the wicked people they left there pay no heed to the absence of righteous people in their midst - indeed, they rejoice in their absence.

However, when a righteous person departs from a place where there are other righteous people who remain there, there departure makes an impression on them, as they regret the departure - and the merit of a few righteous people cannot be likened to the merits of many.

The Beer Mayim Chaim adds: We see that when there is a righteous person in the city, the people are likely to behave in a more honest and upright manner, than the people in a city where no righteous person resides, as inevitably the former learn from the conduct of the righteous person in their midst.

When the righteous person leaves a city for another place, the impression of his having been there, remains and leads the people he left, to conduct themselves honestly.

Rav Yosef Salant brings a beautiful new insight, on the matter of the impression that the departure of a righteous man from a place makes on that place, commenting: However, it also needs to be said that, when it says that ‘Yaakov left Beer Sheva’, it also made an impression on Yaakov himself.

Assuredly, leaving the sacred place where his righteous father, Yitzchak remained - as well as his righteous grandfather, Avraham - made an impression on him, as he was now leaving this blessed place, to go to an alien place, populated by wicked people, a place of impurity.

The Torah therefore wrote that ‘Yaakov left Beer Sheva’, to teach that, just as his departure made an impression on the city that he left, so too, it made an impression, and affected, Yaakov himself.

Rav Gedalia Schor proffers another original thought on our subject: The Midrash Tanchuma likens Yaakov’s departure, to going into galut, to the judgement of one who kills inadvertently and is obligated to go into exile, so too, there is the situation of one who has ‘stopped’ the חיות דקדושה: ‘the life of sanctity’ of another.

Therefore, since Esav was deprived by Yaakov, Yaakov too was obligated to go into exile

Though the decree of exile on the descendants of Avraham was due to he having chosen it, in the Covenant Between the Halves, every decree needs a reason for it to start, and the reason which gave an opening for the decree of exile to commence on Yaakov was his deferral of Esav.

Rav David Hofstedter starts by noting - as we have brought - that though Yitzchak and Avraham also departed from their places, we do not find it said that their departures made an impression, as is said by Rashi, with regard to the departure of Yaakov.

The Rav expounds: The reason my be, that the going of Yaakov was different than any other departure, as, by it, Yaakov began a new period in his life, in which he served Hashem in a different way than he had till then.

Till this time, he served Hashem by his solely by his Torah learning, whereas now it was cast upon him to leave his place, and to confront face-to-face the wickedness of Laban the deceiver, and the angel/advocate of Esav, and later, Esav himself.

All this, whilst retaining the holy purity that he had gained in the tent of Torah, and guarding it from being sullied by his new surroundings - this was a new way for him to serve Hashem, in Haran: to remain the איש תם: ’the pure man’, also in the impure place.

His second name: ישראל: Israel alludes to this new way, the name that Hashem added to him, after his triumphant struggle against Esav’s angel.

‘Yaakov’ and ‘Israel’ are the two ways of avoda, in which Yaakov battled Esav - initially, he strengthened himself by the power of the Torah, quietly and in private, in his guise of ‘Yaakov’; however, when he left his father’s house, he had to confront evil openly, face-to-face, as alluded to by the name ‘Israel’.

We can now also understand why only in his case, the Torah wrote:’And Yaakov left..’, to tell us that HIS departure made an impression, as it led to a new way of serving Hashem.

A parting gem from the Bet Halevi, who brings a Midrashic exposition, on our passuk - ‘and Yaakov left .. and he went…’

The sage expounds: It alludes to the descendants of Yaakov going into exile, the word ‘Haran’ being related to חרון: wrath, this alluding to Hashem exiling Israel from the Land - the departure alluded to - as the holy Land does not suffer transgressors, and - not as a punishment, as He could punish them whilst leaving them in the Land - for their own good, as they would not continue to exist were He to cast His wrath on them, and He therefore sent them into exile, as all the curses in the Torah were whilst they were in the Land.

In their exile from the Land, whilst they would still be afflicted when they transgressed, they would not face extinction, and would remain Hashem’s nation.