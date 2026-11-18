Why does Hashem promise Eretz Yisrael to Yaakov at the very moment he is leaving it?

In this week's Parsha, Yaakov flees his brother Esav and sets out for Haran. Alone and uncertain, he stops for the night and dreams of a ladder stretching from earth to heaven, with angels ascending and descending.

Hashem appears and declares: "The land upon which you are lying, to you I will give it and to your descendants" (Genesis 28:13).

Yaakov is fleeing for his life. He needs protection and reassurance about the journey ahead. Why, then, does Hashem speak of a land that Yaakov is about to leave?

Because even before Yaakov enters exile, Hashem establishes something he must never lose sight of: leaving Eretz Yisrael does not mean ceasing to belong to it.

Hashem then promises: "I am with you, and I will protect you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land" (Genesis 28:15).

The assurance of protection abroad is accompanied by a promise of return. Haran may be where Yaakov must live for a time, but it is not where his journey is meant to end.

Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, 1040-1105), commenting on Genesis 28:13, cites the Talmud (Chullin 91b), which teaches that Hashem folded the entire Land of Israel beneath Yaakov as he slept. This signified that conquering it would be as easy for his descendants as taking possession of the small area on which he lay.

The timing is extraordinary. Yaakov has no home of his own and no apparent prospect of possessing the Land. Yet precisely then, Hashem places it beneath him and promises it not only to Yaakov, but to generations still unborn.

Even the angels in Yaakov's dream underscore that Eretz Yisrael is unlike any other place. Rashi, citing Bereishit Rabbah (68:12), explains that the angels who accompanied Yaakov within the Land ascended to heaven, while others descended to accompany him outside it.

Hashem will watch over Yaakov in Haran. But being protected in exile is not the same as being home.

Twenty years pass. Yaakov marries, raises a family and accumulates considerable wealth. In Haran, far from the land promised to Avraham and Yitzchak, much of the family that will become the Jewish people takes shape.

Then, amid mounting hostility from Lavan and his sons, Hashem tells Yaakov: "Return to the land of your fathers and to your birthplace, and I will be with you" (Genesis 31:3).

What began as a Divine promise now becomes a Divine command.

When Yaakov was alone and vulnerable, Hashem promised him Eretz Yisrael. Now, with a family and wealth acquired abroad, Hashem commands him to return. His accomplishments in Haran have not altered the destination set for him.

As Yaakov journeys back, angels of G-d come to meet him (Genesis 32:2). Rashi explains that these are the angels of Eretz Yisrael, coming to accompany him toward the Land. The angels who could not follow him out are now there to welcome him back.

In the promise of Genesis 28:13, Hashem speaks explicitly of Yaakov's descendants. Their relationship with Eretz Yisrael is not contingent on where they live or whether they are strong enough, at any given moment, to possess it.

For centuries, Jews built flourishing communities throughout the Diaspora. They established synagogues and yeshivot, raised families and contributed to the countries in which they lived. Those achievements were real, but they did not turn exile into a substitute homeland.

That matters when Israel's legitimacy and the Jewish people's historic rights are challenged. The Jewish claim to Eretz Yisrael did not begin with modern diplomacy, nor was it granted by an international institution. For Jews, it rests on the covenant Hashem made with our forefathers and their descendants.

No government or hostile social media campaign can erase that.

For the Jewish people, exile may describe where we live. But it does not change where we belong.