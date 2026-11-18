Renana Cohen, the daughter of Dafna Meir, who was murdered in a stabbing attack at her home in Otniel about a decade ago, announced today (Wednesday) that she had given birth to twin daughters.

The twins were born at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where her mother worked as a nurse in the neurosurgery department until her murder.

The coincidence held particular significance as the twins were born on 7 Kislev, Dafna Meir's Hebrew birthday.

Sharing the news, Renana wrote, "On 7 Kislev, on Mom Dafna's birthday, at Soroka hospital, where my mother helped patients until her last day, we were privileged to welcome the gift of two sweet souls into the world. Blessed are you both by the Lord."

She concluded with a verse from Psalms, "I will praise You, for I am fearful and wonderfully made; marvelous are Your works, and my soul knows it very well (Psalm 139:14)."

Dafna Meir was murdered in January 2016 when a Palestinian terrorist entered her home in the community of Otniel and stabbed her to death in front of her children. She was 38 and is survived by her husband, Natan, and six children, four biological children and two foster children.

Meir was a registered nurse who had worked in Soroka Medical Center's neurosurgery department since 2012. Alongside her hospital work, she devoted years to promoting women's health, providing fertility guidance and assisting women seeking medical and halachic advice.

She was also known for her extensive volunteer work, which included advising women free of charge. After her murder, the Knesset honored her contribution to advancing women's health in Israel. Renana, who witnessed her mother's murder, traveled to the United Nations with her father, Natan, a few months after the attack. They participated in a Security Council discussion on terrorism.