Police in York Region, Ontario, are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of attempting to break into a synagogue and causing extensive property damage last month.

The incident occurred on October 22 in Richmond Hill, a suburb in York Region immediately north of Toronto, at a synagogue near the intersection of Yonge Street and Stouffville Road.

According to York Regional Police (YRP), the suspect arrived at the property sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and allegedly tried to force open the synagogue's main entrance with an ice pick.

Investigators believe the man subsequently damaged several security cameras and multiple spindles along the building's wraparound porch.

The suspect is wanted in connection with mischief to religious property and attempted breaking and entering.

Police described him as a man in his 30s with a shaved head and neatly trimmed beard. He was wearing a long parka over a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, striped socks and running shoes, and was carrying a black shopping bag.

YRP's Hate Crime Unit is investigating the incident. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the man or has relevant information to contact York Regional Police.

The investigation comes amid a series of attacks targeting Jewish institutions and businesses in Toronto and its surrounding communities since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Among the most serious incidents were shootings at two synagogues in March, occurring within hours of each other.

Shortly before midnight on March 6, gunfire struck Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Vaughan, another municipality north of Toronto. Shortly after midnight on March 7, shots were fired at Shaarei Shomayim, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Toronto.

Several bullets struck the entrances of both buildings, causing considerable damage. No injuries were reported.

Last week, a teenager convicted in connection with the shootings received a sentence of two years in custody followed by one year of community supervision. The teenager was among several suspects arrested in the investigation.

Days before those shootings, Temple Emanu-El in Toronto's North York district was also targeted by gunfire while worshippers were celebrating Purim. The synagogue sustained damage, but no one was injured.

Additional incidents followed in April, when a man allegedly attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, north of Toronto, assaulting someone before escaping.

The next day, a Judaica store in Toronto was vandalized when a rock was thrown through its window. It was the third reported attack against the business.

In July, two locations of a Jewish-owned bakery in Toronto were targeted in separate incidents approximately one hour apart.

More recently, Toronto police arrested a 29-year-old man in October on suspicion of setting fire to Israeli flags displayed outside a Christian church on the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Toronto Police Service statistics show that the city recorded 231 hate crimes in 2025, a decline of 50 percent compared with the previous year.

However, Jewish residents remained disproportionately affected by religiously motivated offenses.

Of the 99 incidents classified as religiously motivated hate crimes, 82 percent targeted Jews, despite the Jewish community accounting for less than three percent of Toronto's population.