Amnesty International is reportedly planning to present its prestigious Ambassador of Conscience Award to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem for their opposition to what the organization describes as the "genocide in Gaza."

According to The Jewish Chronicle, citing leaked correspondence obtained by The Telegraph, the two are expected to receive the award at a private ceremony in Paris on December 7. Amnesty International has not officially confirmed the plans.

Albanese has faced repeated accusations of antisemitism over past statements, including her assertion that victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre were not killed because they were Jewish, but in response to Israeli oppression. France and Germany condemned her remarks.

She previously drew criticism for claiming that the United States was controlled by the "Jewish lobby." Albanese later acknowledged that her language had been inappropriate and offensive.

Adam Ma'anit, a British-Israeli whose relatives were murdered during the October 7 massacre, condemned the reported plans, telling The Telegraph that they made him "sick to my stomach."

An internal email from Amnesty France executive director Sylvie Brigot reportedly described the proposed ceremony as an opportunity to attract major donors and secure additional financial support.

Responding to questions, Amnesty International defended Albanese's human rights work and stressed that antisemitism had no place within the organization.