הסרטון שהתפוצץ ברשת ללא קרדיט

A video showing a woman mysteriously disappearing behind Miriam Peretz in a Knesset corridor has drawn tens of millions of views worldwide.

The woman has now been identified as former MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, and the mystery apparently stems from the editing of an interview originally filmed by Israel National News-Arutz Sheva.

The viral clip aired on Channel 14, which combined footage from an Arutz Sheva interview with Peretz with remarks she made in a separate interview with Amir Ivgi on Galai Tzahal about the possibility of forming a government with Arab parties.

Just as the words, "How can that be?" were heard in the broadcast, a woman walking behind Peretz appeared to vanish suddenly from the frame, as though she had been swallowed by a wall.

The video prompted numerous reactions on X, with users around the world trying to understand how the disappearance had happened.

הסרטון המקורי ערוץ 7

A review of the original Arutz Sheva interview shows that the disappearance did not occur during filming but was the result of subsequent editing.

Around 35 seconds into the original interview, the footage switches to another camera angle for about five seconds. When it returns to the previous angle, the woman is already elsewhere in the corridor.

In the version broadcast on Channel 14, however, the switch to the other angle is absent, creating a visual sequence in which the woman appears to disappear. Users who examined the video also noted that Peretz herself appears to freeze momentarily at the exact moment of the disappearance.

The explanation suggested online is that an artificial intelligence tool or editing software was used to remove the five seconds showing the other camera angle and create a seamless transition between the two parts of the interview.

Meanwhile, former Labor MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin addressed the online stir on Channel 13's "Hatzinor" program, revealing that she was the woman in the video.

She joked, "So I'm the woman who disappears into walls, and here's a life skill I didn't know I had. I'm now asking myself how I can use it in other ways".

The clue that helped her recognize herself was her dress, which she remembered wearing on only two occasions: her eldest son Yehonatan's bar mitzvah and President Isaac Herzog's swearing-in ceremony.

She said, "When I saw this video, I asked myself: Is that you?" She added, "It seemed a little strange to me because I wasn't at the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, and I didn't understand how I suddenly appeared there".

Nahmias-Verbin summed up the episode with a smile, "So I'm not one to disappear or stay silent, as you know".

She concluded, "I wish the 26th Knesset great success, and may we have opportunities to truly laugh and do good things. To keep doing good things all the time-these people deserve it".