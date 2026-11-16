A forensic scientist who spent a year examining the autopsy file of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claims the injuries found on his body indicate that he was strangled to death rather than died by suicide, as US authorities determined, according to an investigation published Monday by The New York Times.

Dr. Michael Freeman, a scientist specializing in identifying bias and errors in death investigations, obtained access to the full autopsy file from Epstein's brother, Mark, last November and examined the photographs and medical findings.

He said that when he first saw an autopsy photograph, he noticed an unusual mark on Epstein's neck that he believed was inconsistent with a typical hanging mark.

According to the investigation, Freeman found that the mark left by the ligature on Epstein's neck was neither smooth nor uniform and did not slope upward as would be expected in a typical hanging.

Instead, he said, the mark was deep and irregular and branched into a Y shape on one side of the neck.

Freeman claims that other injuries found on the body may indicate a physical struggle before death, contrary to the findings of the medical examiner who performed the autopsy.

Among the findings he cited were marks above the ligature line on the neck that he believes were caused by fingernails, an abrasion at the base of the neck and fresh, deep bleeding in the left shoulder muscle.

To examine the circumstances of the death, Freeman used the account provided by the jail employee who found Epstein's body, which indicated that the rear of his body was slightly raised off the floor.

Using that information, Epstein's physique and the autopsy photographs, Freeman created three-dimensional computer reconstructions of the hanging. He concluded that strangulation from behind by another person offers a more plausible explanation for the injuries found on the body.

The New York Times investigation also describes significant difficulties faced by the medical examiner who performed Epstein's autopsy after he was found dead at a federal detention facility in New York in 2019.

There were no photographs of Epstein hanging or with the strip of cloth wrapped around his neck. The piece of cloth sent to the medical examiner was not the one actually used as the noose.

In addition, the jail employee who found the body initially refused to speak with authorities and gave investigators his account only two years later. The medical examiner was also not permitted to inspect the cell herself.

Freeman criticized investigators for not testing Epstein's fingernails for DNA, a test he believes could have helped determine whether a struggle had taken place.

Despite the new claims, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, Dr. Kristin Roman, expressed complete confidence in the suicide finding to federal investigators.

She said there were no signs of a struggle, bruises or residual material beneath Epstein's fingernails. She described the body as free of injuries indicating a struggle and made clear that the findings did not appear to her to be the result of strangulation by another person.

New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner told The New York Times this week that it stands by the determination that Epstein died by suicide.

Forensic experts who reviewed some of the autopsy photographs also agreed that the mark on Epstein's neck was unusual for a typical hanging, but some clarified that it could still be consistent with suicide.