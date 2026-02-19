Those who do not take their own culture seriously and do not defend it are destined to lose it.

In 1971, Canada’s prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Justin’s father) declared multiculturalism a state policy, making Canada the first country in the world to do so.

In 1974, Belgium followed.

In 1975, Sweden under Olof Palme introduced multiculturalism.

So no, I do not believe that the ongoing destruction of the West is a natural phenomenon.

It is not even a conspiracy. Rather, it is the dominant mentality shared by a Canadian liberal (Trudeau), a Belgian Catholic (Baldwin), and a Swedish social democrat (Palme).

“Muhammad is the most common name in Linz," Heute now reports about the capital of Upper Austria. Another layer of “diversity" added to the others.

Muslims are also the majority in Vienna’s schools.

Gene Wu is not just another critical studies professor at one of America’s craziest universities. He is the leader of the Democrats in the Texas House. Here is what he said: “Non-whites (Latinos, African Americans, Asians) share the same oppressor (whites) and now we are the majority. We can take over this country."

Take over this country! Clear enough, isn’t it?

The conviction of an illegal Afghan migrant for the rape of a twelve-year-old English girl in Nuneaton did not disturb the conscience of our most talkative virtuous classes as much as Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe, who spoke of a “UK colonized by migrants." He was attacked and forced to apologize.

A recent Policy Exchange report found that between June 2021 and June 2025, 4.8 million people entered the UK. Much of this migration comes from countries like India, Nigeria, and Pakistan, which have enormous problems with religious fundamentalism and ethnic and inter-community conflicts.

So Sir Ratcliffe is right.

But if in big cities, from London to Birmingham, whites (former Christians) are already a minority, what should be done with the countryside?

Solution: a major cultural-social engineering operation.

The British countryside will become a “less white environment" thanks to national “diversity" plans, revealed the Telegraph. Rural officials are committed to attracting minorities; otherwise, the countryside would be “irrelevant" in a multicultural society, as a “white environment" frequented by the “white middle class."

Proposals are advancing “to attract more Muslims to the area."

Other suggestions: “bring halal food to the countryside."

What else? Minarets among vineyards? Muezzins drowning out church bells? Halal in provincial supermarkets? What else?

How about canceling Easter at school to make room for “Refugee Day"?

Or, while we’re at it, stabbings in schools while shouting “Allahu Akbar," as just happened in Brent?

And since we’re here, get rid of the Jews too.

Poor Roger Scruton, who was the intellectual bard of that England. What would he say if he read the government’s plans? He called his country home “Scrutopia." An utopia, indeed.

If yesterday thinking they had a plan seemed a bit too diabolical and believing it seemed paranoid, today they say it openly.

And it’s not only England.

The idyllic German town of Dabel in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will see its population increase by 37 per cent after being forced to resettle 500 migrants under the “solidarity program." The town of 1,370 inhabitants, known for nature, hunting, and fishing, will change radically with the new asylum center, despite local protests. “Suddenly we would have a third more residents," said Mayor Jörg Neumann.

“Without downplaying the huge cultural gap between Pomerania and Punjab, in Germany the Basic Law is ours, no matter how sacred the Quran is," writes Michael Martens in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Migrants must accept gender equality, religious and expression freedom, “and those who reject them should leave our country quickly."

Before Pomerania becomes like Punjab, better act, right?

In Callac, a French village of 2,200 people, half are retirees, only about ten children are born each year, and there is a program to “rejuvenate" the town with migrants. The largest employer is a nursing home. The town was split over the abandoned project of settling migrants.

The perfect paradox: to save the empty village, you kill the village.

Islam is changing the face of the French countryside. In Ferrières-sur-Ariège, Auzat, Joinville, Niederhaslach, Docelles, Loupershouse, Saint-Jean-Rohrbach, mosques and Muslim communities are spreading even in tiny villages.

David Goodhart distinguishes between “anywheres" and “somewheres".

And the somewheres reject the solution imposed by elites who fly between Davos, the UN and Epstein’s island: oblivion.