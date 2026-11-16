The State Attorney's Office petitioned the High Court of Justice today (Monday) to allow it to cross-examine former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial.

The petition followed the District Court's decision not to allow the prosecution to question Mandelblit in this format, which permits, among other things, closed questions requiring a yes-or-no answer.

At the end of today's District Court hearing, prosecutors announced their intention to challenge the decision and subsequently petitioned the High Court. The current dispute concerns how the prosecution may question Mandelblit, whose testimony in the trial addressed, among other issues, the authorizations given to investigate Netanyahu.

About a month ago, Mandelblit appeared in court to testify for the third time in the trial. During the hearing, he was asked about his authorization to question Netanyahu under caution, particularly the use of the term bribery in the Case 4000 investigation.

At the start of his questioning, Mandelblit said, "I remember authorizing the questioning of the prime minister under caution". Netanyahu's defense attorney, Amit Hadad, sought to clarify the wording of the caution that had been approved and asked, "What caution did you authorize for the questioning of the prime minister?"

Mandelblit replied, "An offense involving public integrity. In 4000, unlike 1000 and 2000, it was a bribery offense. These were at two different points in time. It is possible that in Case 4000 I authorized the wording of the caution to explicitly mention bribery, but I do not remember".

Hadad disputed his answer, arguing that the term Mandelblit had used did not appear in any of the documents concerning authorization of the investigation. The defense attorney said, "You never used the expression 'public integrity.' That expression is not in the minutes or in the cautions. This is an invention he picked up from the memorandum".

Later in the hearing, another dispute arose over redacted portions of the minutes. The lead prosecutor in Case 4000, attorney Yehudit Tirosh, raised the possibility that the wording of the caution appeared in some of the redacted material, distinguishing between the attorney general's authorizations and the wording of the caution and other investigative actions.

Tirosh said, "There is nothing under the redactions concerning the attorney general's authorizations. That is not true of the wording of the caution and certain investigative actions".

Judge Moshe Bar-Am expressed a different view, explaining that, in his opinion, had the minutes contained an expression referring to the nature of the investigation, it would not have been included in the redacted portions.

Even before his testimony, a dispute arose over the timing of Mandelblit's court appearance. The former attorney general asked to postpone his testimony until November, saying he had been summoned at short notice during the holiday period.

In his request, Mandelblit explained that his new role as dean of the law faculty at Ramat Gan Academic College required extensive preparations ahead of the start of the academic year. The judges rejected his request to postpone the testimony.