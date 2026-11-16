The Or Akiva Religious Council has informed employees of the nationwide rabbinical kashrut service that it will cease operating the service on December 31, 2026, when its temporary agreement with the Ministry of Religious Services expires without renewal. The service covers only locations where no local rabbinate operates a kashrut supervision system.

In a letter sent by council chairman David Maman, employees were warned of possible delays in salary payments and the potential requirement to return the vehicles they use.

In the letter, Maman detailed the reasons for ending the arrangement, including, "the lack of the minimum information and tools the council needs to oversee the service, as required under the agreement", including the failure to provide data on supervision hours at businesses, business files and information on their preparation for Passover.

He also cited "the service's actual operation in a manner that is not subject to oversight by the council's management", as well as, "the operation of the supervision service at Ben Gurion Airport through a private company that was not selected by the council, without a contractual agreement with it and without council oversight."

According to Maman, the council has contacted the Ministry of Religious Services four times since July, demanding clarification on who will operate the service beginning in January 2027 and a timetable for transferring responsibility. However, he wrote, "these inquiries received no substantive response."

He added that on November 9, the ministry's director general said the ministry would work to arrange a meeting, "taking into account the constraints currently facing the government". However, Maman wrote, "this letter, too, did not specify who would operate the service or what would become of the employees."

Maman wrote, "Therefore, as of the writing of this letter, we have been unable to establish who your next employer will be. If you wish to continue working in the service after December 31, 2026, please clarify this directly with the Ministry of Religious Services".

He went on to warn of difficulties in paying employees' salaries, "The ministry has not transferred the budget for the nationwide kashrut service to the council for several months, creating a serious cash-flow problem for the council."

He said, "The council is working with the ministry to obtain the funds, but under these circumstances I hereby inform you that the salaries due to be paid by December 10, 2026, may not be paid on time. Salaries will be paid immediately upon receipt of the funds from the ministry."

Regarding the vehicles used by employees, the letter stated, "If the cash-flow problem is not resolved by November 30, 2026, you will be required to return the vehicles you use to the rental company on that date."

Maman instructed employees to notify the businesses and factories under their supervision now that, "On December 31, 2026, the Or Akiva Religious Council will cease operating the nationwide rabbinical kashrut service, and from that date the council will no longer issue kashrut certificates or provide kashrut supervision services."

Employees were also told that until the agreement ends, they must continue performing their duties as usual and prepare to transfer the service's files, documents and data.

The council said it would continue working with the ministry to arrange for another body to take over the service and would update employees on any developments.