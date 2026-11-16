More than 3,600 migrants arrived in Spain's Canary Islands over three days, according to a report by The Daily Mail, overwhelming reception facilities and prompting calls for additional resources.

Spain is facing a renewed migration crisis after 3,684 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat over three days, placing growing pressure on local authorities and emergency services.

According to Spanish media reports, 843 migrants arrived on Friday, followed by 1,580 on Saturday and another 1,261 on Sunday. Most landed on El Hierro, a small island with a population of approximately 12,000.

The latest arrivals follow the Spanish government's declaration of a migration emergency in the Canary Islands on November 10, after a sharp increase in crossings from West Africa.

Authorities have allocated an additional €15.18 million to expand reception facilities and transfer migrants to other islands and mainland Spain. Emergency medical services and maritime rescue operations are also being reinforced.

The island of El Hierro has been particularly affected, with nearly 10,000 migrants arriving since the beginning of November. Local officials have warned that reception facilities are struggling to accommodate the growing numbers.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo has called for urgent intervention from the central government, warning that the island cannot continue managing the influx without additional support.

The Canary Islands, located off the northwestern coast of Africa, have become a major destination for migrants attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing to Europe.