The Dutch cruise ship on which a "hantavirus" outbreak occurred that caused the deaths of three passengers will dock in the coming days off the coast of the Canary Islands.

The ship departed Argentina on a cruise across the Atlantic Ocean. A few days ago some passengers fell ill, and the physician aboard the ship found that they had contracted a hantavirus which caused their deaths.

In recent days other passengers began to report symptoms of illness, and passengers were asked to remain in their cabins.

The ship operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said that 149 passengers on board the ship, from 23 countries, "remained on board under strict precautions. The Canary Islands are the closest location with the necessary capabilities. Spain has a moral and legal duty to assist these people, among them several Spanish citizens."

The ship is expected to arrive off the Canary Islands within three days, and the bodies of the deceased passengers will be returned to their home countries.

Passengers will undergo thorough medical screening, and those infected with the virus will be transferred to local hospitals. Those found healthy will be able to return to their country.

The Spanish Health Ministry said, "After arrival in the Canary Islands, the crew and passengers will be screened, they will be given any necessary treatment and then will be able to begin their journey home. All interactions with those who were on the ship will take place in designated facilities and transport set up specifically for this situation, to help avoid any contact with the local population and to ensure the safety of medical personnel."