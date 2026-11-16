Educator Dr. Hagai Ben-Artzi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brother-in-law, published a lengthy article this week offering a new interpretation in which he argues that, according to the prophet Ezekiel, the Third Temple will be built in Beit El.

Ben-Artzi wrote in the article, "If you measure 15 kilometers from the northern edge of Jerusalem (Neve Yaakov/Atarot), you reach... Beit El."

"It therefore appears that, according to Ezekiel's vision, the Temple Mount in the messianic era will be the mountain of Beit El (known today as Pisgat Yaakov), and the Third Temple will be built on the summit of the mountain of Beit El."

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, he reaffirmed his remarks and added, "I stand behind the article. My argument is that the prophet Ezekiel disagrees with Maimonides. Maimonides himself was aware of this, but writes that Ezekiel's words are obscure and sealed, and therefore does not base his rulings in the Laws of the Temple on them. Today, we have reached a point where we do understand Ezekiel."