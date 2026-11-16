Amid coalition talks between the anti-Netanyahu bloc and representatives of United Torah Judaism, Rabbi Moshe Maya, the most senior member of Shas's Council of Torah Sages, has sharply criticized the possibility of his party joining a government that relies on left-wing parties.

In conversations held over the past 24 hours and quoted this evening by the haredi news website Behadrei Haredim, the rabbi drew a clear red line intended to block any attempt to bring the party into such a coalition.

Rabbi Maya said a distinction must be made between holding talks with Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot and forming a joint government. While he considers dialogue with Eisenkot legitimate and even desirable to promote unity, he categorically rejects serving in a government alongside figures such as Yair Golan and MK Gilad Kariv - a step he says would mean abandoning the religious and traditional camp.

Sharply criticizing the potential partnership, Rabbi Maya strongly opposed joining forces with the left-wing camp. He asked, "How is it possible that, at a crossroads between the culture of the left - which represents the culture of 'those who eat rabbits' - and the right-wing public, which represents Judaism and tradition, we would side with those who hate God?", and warned, "Joining them could pose an actual danger to life".

Rabbi Maya concluded by making clear that, on both practical and ideological grounds, Shas could not function within such a coalition, "In a left-wing government today, Shas would not be able to fulfill the mission for which it was founded".