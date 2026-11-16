A steering malfunction aboard an oil tanker was responsible for the collision that caused a passenger riverboat to capsize in New Orleans on Friday, according to preliminary findings released Sunday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

CNN reported that investigators are examining how the tanker Atlantic Asphalt lost control on the Mississippi River before striking the American Heritage, which was docked with 140 passengers and 50 crew members aboard.

According to NTSB investigator Bart Barnum, the tanker experienced a steering failure at approximately 12:26 p.m. Friday near the Crescent City Connection bridge. The malfunction left its rudder locked in the starboard position, sending the vessel toward the river's eastern bank.

Tanker crashes into New Orleans river cruise boat with 129 passengers aboard

The tanker, which was carrying 19 crew members and a local pilot on its way to an oil facility in Reserve, Louisiana, struck the docked riverboat approximately two minutes after the malfunction.

NTSB member John DeLeeuw emphasized that the federal investigation remains in its initial stages and is intended to establish the circumstances of the accident rather than determine criminal responsibility.

“We are investigating the personnel involved, the ships involved, and the environment at the time," he told reporters Sunday. “I also want to mention that we don’t just investigate the things that went wrong. We are also going to investigate the things that went right. There were a number of reasons of why there were no fatalities, and so we are going to take that as part of our investigation."

Investigators have recovered information from the tanker's voyage data recorder, which captured communications and activity aboard the vessel during the emergency.

The recordings include the ship's whistle, radio warnings, requests for assistance, orders to deploy anchors and instructions intended to regain control of the tanker.

The device also records navigational information, including the vessel's course and movements, allowing investigators to reconstruct the sequence of events.

CNN reported that investigators are continuing interviews with American Heritage crew members, while questioning of personnel aboard the Atlantic Asphalt is scheduled to begin Monday and continue throughout the week.

The NTSB and US Coast Guard are conducting the investigation jointly, with assistance from American Cruise Lines, the operator of the American Heritage, and representatives of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for approximately one week. A preliminary report is anticipated within a month, while the final findings could take between 18 and 24 months.