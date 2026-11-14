Tanker crashes into New Orleans river cruise boat with 129 passengers aboard

Police and tugboat crews rushed to help passengers escape a sinking riverboat on Friday after a tanker hit it at a New Orleans dock. The BBC reported that 32 people were hospitalized with injuries officials described as non-critical. Everyone aboard was accounted for.

The American Heritage was nearing the end of an eight-day cruise when the Atlantic Asphalt struck it. The port authority said the riverboat was carrying about 129 passengers as well as crew.

People began leaving the vessel as it leaned over, and it eventually came to rest on its side in the Mississippi River.

Tanker crashes into river cruise ship in New Orleans; 130 on board

Authorities stopped river traffic during the rescue. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno credited first responders and called the outcome a “miracle on the Mississippi."

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash. US Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham said the tanker may have lost steering.