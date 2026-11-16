NBA star Kyle Kuzma, who has repeatedly expressed support for Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks, says he has no intention of backing down from his views despite criticism on social media.

In an exclusive interview with Israel's Sport Channel, the 31-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward discussed his support for the Jewish state, his friendship with Israeli NBA star Deni Avdija and his desire to visit Israel.

Kuzma, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, played alongside Avdija during their time with the Washington Wizards. The two were teammates when the October 7 massacre took place and the subsequent war began.

While many professional athletes have avoided publicly addressing the conflict, Kuzma has continued expressing his views, even when doing so has attracted negative reactions online.

Asked why other athletes are reluctant to speak out about Israel, Kuzma attributed their silence to a lack of knowledge and a tendency to follow public opinion rather than independently examine the issues.

"It's a lack of information, that's all. People don't necessarily care about too many things, especially in our world. You know, if it's not involving themselves, they really don't care. They look at what everybody else is saying instead of making your own critical type of thinking," he said.

Kuzma also dismissed the criticism he has received for expressing support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression and independent thought.

"I don't know. It doesn't matter to me, really. It's just random people talking that are just misinformed and you just don't know much. You know, which is kind of sad because I think you should want to be in a world where you can have freedom of speech and you can have critical thinking to think for yourself."

The NBA champion also addressed whether his relationship with Avdija had influenced his position on Israel.

Kuzma acknowledged that their conversations may have played a role, explaining that he had asked his Israeli teammate numerous questions after the war began.

He said those discussions helped him explore the historical background of the conflict, while stressing that he had already formed certain views of his own.

Beyond discussing the conflict, Kuzma expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of traveling to Israel.

Asked when he might make the trip, he replied, "It's coming soon. It's coming soon, yeah."

When asked whether he had discussed a possible visit with Avdija, Kuzma explained, "Not with him, but just in general. Yeah, just in general. It's a good history trip."

Kuzma, who has not previously visited Israel, explained that he has a strong interest in history and would particularly like to explore Jerusalem and sites associated with the life of Jesus, including the Jordan River.

He expressed hope that the security situation would allow him to make the trip, which he anticipates would be a meaningful spiritual experience.