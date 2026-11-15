Two Hasidic children were struck by a taxi in Monsey, New York, on Friday evening, November 13, according to a report by Haskupim.

The report stated that the vehicle belonged to a leading taxi company serving the local Haredi community.

The children's conditions and the circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

Separately, Monsey Scoop and Rockland Daily reported that a taxi struck a child and another pedestrian in nearby New Square on November 11. According to those reports, the driver initially fled the scene before returning and being arrested. The child reportedly sustained minor injuries.

It remains unclear whether the two reports are related incidents.