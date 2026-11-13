Commander of the United States Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, concluded his visit to Israel Friday as a guest of the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.

During his visit, he met with the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel, and the Navy’s senior command.

The commanders discussed the Navy’s actions during operations across the various arenas, strengthening the partnership to maintain regional stability and the security of maritime routes, mutual coordination between the fleets, and technological knowledge-sharing.