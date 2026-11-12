A sentinel stationed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery reprimanded the secretary and members of his entourage yesterday (Wednesday) after some were heard laughing and talking near the memorial.

The incident, which took place at one of the United States' most significant memorial sites, was reported by The Wall Street Journal and captured on video.

The incident occurred after a ceremony marking Veterans Day. Hegseth visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and posed for photographs alongside his wife and senior members of his staff.

As members of the entourage prepared to leave, some were heard laughing and talking among themselves. The sentinel, who noticed what was happening, turned toward the group and loudly instructed them to observe the site's rules of conduct. The soldier called out to those present, "All visitors shall maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times".

A spokesperson for Hegseth's office clarified that there had been no intention to show disrespect toward the fallen and emphasized his commitment to commemorating fallen service members. “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum."

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington is a national memorial dedicated to unidentified members of the US military who died in service. On November 11, 1921, an unknown soldier from World War I was buried there, and unidentified service members who died in World War II and the Korean War were later buried nearby.

The site has been guarded continuously, day and night, since 1937. The soldiers assigned to this duty belong to a unit known as the 3rd Infanry Regimet. They were originally founded as the 1st Amercan Regiment, and are sometimes refered to as The Old Guard. The unit traces its origins to 1784 and is considered the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the US Army. They are also charged with being the Fife and Drum Corps and the Commander-in-Chief's ceremonial guard.