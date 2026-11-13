Miriam Bracha Ben Hamo, a 40-year-old mother of eight from Modi'in Illit, died early Friday morning at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer after developing a rare medical complication while giving birth at Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when Ben Hamo, who the hospital said had no underlying medical conditions, developed an amniotic fluid embolism during childbirth - one of the most serious and dangerous complications of pregnancy and childbirth.

A senior medical team at Maayanei Hayeshua performed prolonged resuscitation efforts in an attempt to save her life. She was subsequently connected to an ECMO machine, which supports heart and lung function, and transferred to the intensive care unit at Sheba Medical Center for further treatment.

Despite the medical teams' efforts, her condition deteriorated overnight, and doctors pronounced her dead.

The baby girl was delivered safely. She is in good condition and remains under observation and care at Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center.

In a statement issued Thursday, Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center said, "Amniotic fluid embolism is a rare and unpredictable obstetric complication." The hospital noted that the mother had been treated by a senior multidisciplinary team, which made prolonged efforts to save her life, and added that it would continue to support the family.

Prayers were held over the past day for the recovery of Miriam Bracha, daughter of Chana Annette, but news of her death arrived early Friday morning.

Ben Hamo is survived by her husband, Shalom Ben Hamo, a full-time kollel student living in Modi'in Illit, and eight children, including the baby girl born just Thursday, who will never know her mother.

Her funeral procession will leave her home at 39 Avnei Nezer Street in Modi'in Illit at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Yarkon Cemetery's Petah Tikva gate, where she will be laid to rest.