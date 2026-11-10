A reserve officer from the Hasmonean Brigade was violently attacked by a haredi civilian in the Jerusalem area on Monday.

The officer required medical treatment following the assault and was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

According to a report by the Kikar Hashabbat news site, the officer serves in the reserves with the Hasmonean Brigade, which was established as a military framework specifically for haredi soldiers.

The IDF strongly condemned the attack and said it expects law enforcement authorities to take action against those responsible.

"The IDF strongly condemns any harm to soldiers and expects law enforcement authorities to bring all those involved to justice," an IDF Spokesperson's Unit statement said.