A Magen David Adom (MDA) volunteer who arrived at the emergency response vehicle he uses as part of his volunteer work with the organization, parked on Malachi Street in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, was shocked to discover that unknown individuals had vandalized it.

The unknown suspects drew a swastika on the Israeli flag that appears on the window and crossed out the MDA logos on the vehicle, including one that was on the door.

The immediate response vehicle is used to reach scenes quickly to provide initial medical care, at times at critical life-and-death moments.

It is currently unknown who is responsible for the act and what their motives were.

Following the incident, Avi Hovav, MDA's Jerusalem District Director, instructed the team to file a police complaint.