The Israel Nature and Parks Authority has issued a warning after sharks returned to the waters near the Hadera power station, urging the public to avoid diving, snorkeling or entering the water to approach them.

The authority cautioned that encounters with sharks are unpredictable and potentially dangerous. In April 2025, a man who entered the water near the power station was killed in an encounter with a shark. Swimming is prohibited in the area where the sharks congregate.

Sharks return to the waters near the Hadera power station every year, generally between November and May, drawn by the warm water discharged from the facility. The annual gathering attracts visitors hoping to observe the animals up close, but the authority emphasized that approaching them in the water poses serious risks.

Beyond the potential danger of encountering the sharks, the area is characterized by strong currents and whirlpools near the warm-water outlet, which can be life-threatening. Fishing equipment, including hooks and loose fishing lines, also accumulates in the water, creating additional hazards for divers and snorkelers.

The authority stressed that sharks are not limited to the waters off Hadera and have been spotted at other beaches along Israel's coastline. Anyone encountering a shark while diving or snorkeling should keep their distance and avoid approaching it.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority also reminded the public that sharks are a protected species in Israel. Harming, harassing, or feeding them is prohibited by law, and violators may face criminal penalties. The public is urged to leave the animals undisturbed.

Several dozen sharks gather off Israel's coast each year, primarily belonging to two species: the dusky shark and the sandbar shark. Their dorsal fins can sometimes be seen protruding above the water.

Dusky sharks in Israeli waters can reach approximately three meters in length and weigh around 150 kilograms. Sandbar sharks are smaller, reaching about two meters and weighing approximately 70 kilograms.

The sandbar shark is classified as endangered in the Mediterranean, while insufficient information is currently available to determine the conservation status of the region's dusky shark population.

Research indicates that the sharks visit Hadera to rest and warm themselves in the heated water. The elevated temperatures help accelerate physiological processes, including digestion and processes associated with reproduction.

The authority emphasized that minimizing human disturbance is particularly important given the declining shark populations throughout the Mediterranean and the threats they face from fishing.

Yigal Ben Ari, head of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority's Marine Unit, said that shark populations across the Mediterranean have suffered significant declines due to overfishing and accidental capture.

"Sometimes sharks caught unintentionally are thrown back into the sea dying or dead," he said. "In Israel, sharks are a protected species and are highly important in maintaining marine ecosystems. As predators, they reduce the number of weak and slow animals in the ecosystem, thereby strengthening other species and the marine environment as a whole."