International Conference of Shluchim Gala Banquet 5787/2026

The highlight of the annual Chabad World Shluchim Conference, the traditional banquet, is being held on Sunday evening, drawing more than 6,500 Chabad emissaries and guests from around the world. The event is taking place at a large convention center in New Jersey under heavy security and serves as the centerpiece of the conference, which is being held in New York.

Thousands of Chabad emissaries, who serve Jewish communities around the world, gathered for the festive event alongside guests and senior public figures from Israel and other countries.

Among those attending are ambassadors, mayors, Jewish leaders, executives of major companies, and supporters of the worldwide Chabad emissary network.

The banquet brings together Chabad emissaries and their guests, including prominent figures who support and accompany their work in communities around the world.

The keynote address is being delivered by Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter.