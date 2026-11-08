Israel's October 27, 2026, national elections have unleashed a political and institutional crisis whose implications extend far beyond the composition of the next government. At its core lies a question of fundamental national importance:

Can Israel's democratic sovereignty withstand allegations of foreign financial subversion, alleged electoral bribery, and institutional obstruction at the very moment its political future hangs in the balance?

According to reporting by Joshua Marks and Amelie Botbol for JNS, Knesset Member Simcha Rothman has forcefully challenged Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg's arbitrary declaration that the elections were conducted properly. Rothman has publicly asserted that he possesses substantial evidence of large-scale election bribery and questioned how anyone could pronounce the electoral process sound before the investigation had been completed.

Meanwhile, investigative reporting by David Isaac for JNS has revealed allegations by Shin Bet Director David Zini that legal advisers within his own security apparatus are obstructing his efforts to investigate an extraordinarily sensitive suspected election-bribery operation.

Editor in chief of the Makor Rishon Hebrew weekly, respected investigative journalist Kalman Liebeskind, published an article titled "No-Man's Land" after he reviewed 1210 written complaints from observers manning the election polls in the Arab sector and spoke to dozens. They reported countless criminal actions, from outright bribery with cash envelopes and coupons for gasoline, photographing voters while in the booths, allowing several voters to enter the booths at once, threats to observers who interfered and more.

Making things even worse, the fully justified decision by the Central Election Committee to disqualify the Arab Ra’am and Joint List parties was later overturned by a High Court ruling, which seems based on inappropriate political- not legal, grounds. In other words, the October 27 election was tainted from the start.

And now, President Herzog has gone ahead and validated the election results while admitting that allegations of serious voter fraud remain unresolved.

These developments expose a potentially catastrophic contradiction within Israel's governing institutions. An investigation into suspected foreign interference has been initiated, yet senior officials have simultaneously moved to reassure the public that the election results remain valid and that the alleged interference cannot fundamentally undermine them. Such assurances, delivered before the underlying allegations have been fully investigated and independently evaluated, risk creating precisely the appearance of institutional preemption that a democratic system must avoid.

The issue is not whether a particular political bloc won or lost. The issue is whether the Israeli electorate was permitted to determine its political future free from clandestine financial manipulation by hostile foreign powers.

Foreign Money, Domestic Vulnerability

As someone who served as a political adviser to one of the smaller conservative parties participating in this election cycle, I have witnessed these developments with profound alarm.

The unprecedented surge in Arab Israeli voter participation has become the focal point of an investigation into suspected foreign interference. Allegations have emerged that substantial foreign funding may have been directed toward influencing electoral participation, potentially through intermediaries and financial networks associated with hostile regional actors.

The possibility that Iran, Qatar, Turkey, the Palestinian Authority or other foreign actors could have financed an operation intended to alter Israel's political balance demands the utmost seriousness. These allegations must be investigated with forensic precision, including the tracing of financial transfers, intermediary organizations, communications, and any relationship between foreign funding and unlawful electoral activity.

The distinction between legitimate voter mobilization and criminally financed electoral manipulation is fundamental. Arab Israeli citizens possess an unquestionable democratic right to vote, organize politically, and participate fully in the national political process. Their participation must never be delegitimized merely because it produces an outcome unfavorable to a particular political bloc.

But that same democratic principle demands an equally uncompromising response if individual parties, operatives, or intermediaries are found to have accepted foreign financing intended to corrupt the electoral process.

The right to vote cannot become a license to purchase votes. Nor can the protection of minority participation become a shield against investigating criminal conduct.

If foreign governments financed illegal electoral operations, the consequences would extend beyond conventional political corruption. Such conduct would represent an attempt by external adversaries to penetrate the constitutional machinery of a sovereign state and manipulate the formation of its government.

Israel has spent decades confronting Iranian influence operations, terrorist financing, covert intelligence networks, and efforts to undermine its security from within. To treat an alleged operation targeting the country's democratic institutions as anything less than a national-security emergency would be an extraordinary failure of strategic judgment.

The Legal Establishment Cannot Become an Obstacle to the Truth

The most disturbing aspect of this controversy is the reported friction between Shin Bet Director David Zini and legal advisers within the security apparatus.

If the Shin Bet director has been prevented from pursuing legitimate investigative avenues by internal legal restrictions, the public deserves a clear explanation of the legal basis for those restrictions. The distinction between lawful oversight and institutional obstruction must be established beyond ambiguity.

Legal advisers exist to ensure that security operations comply with the law. They do not exist to frustrate legitimate investigations, suppress evidence, or protect politically influential actors from scrutiny.

The allegations concerning the Shin Bet's legal echelon are particularly serious because they raise the possibility that institutional continuity has become a source of resistance to the authority of the organization's current leadership.

Questions have also arisen concerning Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's involvement in the investigation and the neutrality of the legal establishment overseeing it. (Read more here). Given the longstanding political conflict surrounding her relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, any perception that she possesses a political stake in the investigation must be addressed rather than dismissed.

The same applies to Justice Noam Sohlberg.

Sohlberg initially instructed the Shin Bet to investigate suspicions of foreign interference. Yet his subsequent public declaration that the elections were conducted properly, and that even substantiated suspicions would not undermine the results as a whole, raises a legitimate question about whether conclusions concerning electoral validity are being reached prematurely.

The public cannot be expected to accept institutional assurances as a substitute for evidence.

No official, however distinguished, should be permitted to prejudge the consequences of an investigation whose central facts remain undisclosed.

A credible investigation therefore requires a demonstrably independent supervisory structure. Where conflicts of interest or institutional impediments are reasonably alleged, the appropriate response is independent review, recusal where legally warranted, and the appointment of impartial investigators and legal advisers.

The authority of the Shin Bet director to investigate suspected foreign interference must be protected from improper interference. At the same time, the investigation must remain subject to lawful judicial and prosecutorial oversight. Independence cannot mean immunity from the law, but oversight cannot become an instrument of paralysis.

The Question of Political Eligibility

The controversy also raises a deeper constitutional question concerning the participation of Israel's predominantly Arab political parties in the Knesset.

Israel's electoral framework does not permit parties whose objectives or activities fall within specified constitutional disqualification grounds, including the negation of Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state and support for armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization against Israel.

These restrictions are not merely symbolic. They reflect the principle that democratic participation carries constitutional responsibilities.

The platforms, conduct, and external relationships of parties that openly reject Israel's foundational constitutional character or maintain relationships with terrorist organizations deserve rigorous scrutiny under the existing law.

However, such scrutiny must be based on demonstrable evidence and established legal standards, not collective accusations or the ethnicity of voters.

If investigators establish that particular party leaders or operatives knowingly accepted foreign financing intended to corrupt the election, they must face the full consequences of the law. If the evidence demonstrates that a party itself engaged in conduct meeting the statutory grounds for disqualification, its continued eligibility must be examined through the appropriate judicial process.

The principle is straightforward: No political organization should enjoy immunity from constitutional accountability merely because its electoral participation is politically sensitive.

The Political Stakes: A Government Manufactured Through Foreign Influence?

The strategic consequences of the alleged operation cannot be separated from the arithmetic of the election.

The unprecedented parliamentary representation secured by Arab parties has placed them in a potentially decisive position in the formation of the next government. Their support could enable a minority government led by opposition figures, potentially under Gadi Eisenkot's leadership, to challenge Netanyahu's continued premiership.

Political negotiations and parliamentary alliances are legitimate features of democratic government. A minority government supported externally by Arab parties is not inherently unconstitutional, nor is the replacement of a Knesset speaker through a lawful parliamentary majority.

But the situation becomes fundamentally different if the political leverage underpinning such arrangements was artificially manufactured through illegal foreign financing.

Should investigators establish that hostile external actors deliberately financed an electoral operation designed to alter the parliamentary balance and facilitate a particular governing arrangement, Israel would confront a form of strategic subversion far more sophisticated than conventional political interference.

The proposed replacement of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and the reported prospect of legislation imposing an eight-year retroactive term limit on the premiership would then acquire an additional political dimension.

A term-limit proposal is not inherently illegitimate. Parliament possesses the authority to debate constitutional reforms. Yet legislation deliberately structured and timed to disqualify a particular incumbent raises serious questions about institutional fairness, retroactivity, and the manipulation of constitutional rules for immediate partisan advantage.

If a foreign-funded operation were found to have facilitated such a political transformation, the consequences would be extraordinary.

This would not merely constitute a scandal involving electoral misconduct. It would represent an attempted reconfiguration of Israel's political leadership under the shadow of external financial influence.

Israel Must Stop Treating Sovereignty as a Negotiable Commodity

For years, I have argued that Israel must maintain uncompromising independence in its domestic political affairs and national-security decision-making.

That principle now demands practical consequences.

The United States remains Israel's most important strategic ally. President Donald Trump understands the dangers posed by hostile foreign influence, political subversion, and the erosion of national sovereignty.

Washington should therefore insist that Israel's electoral-integrity crisis be resolved through a credible, transparent, and independent investigation before treating the political consequences of the alleged scandal as conclusively settled.

This does not mean that American officials should dictate Israel's government, interfere in its constitutional arrangements, or arbitrarily determine the validity of its elections.

Rather, American diplomatic support should reinforce the principle that democratic legitimacy must be established through credible institutions and verifiable evidence.

The appropriate demands are clear:

1. An independent electoral-integrity investigation: A legally empowered investigative framework must examine suspected foreign funding, alleged bribery, financial intermediaries, and any connections to hostile intelligence or terrorist networks.

2. An impartial supervisory structure: Any official whose impartiality is reasonably questioned must be subject to independent review, with recusal or reassignment where legally justified. The investigation must not be controlled by individuals whose conduct or institutional interests are themselves under examination.

3. Protection of Shin Bet investigative independence: Director David Zini must possess the lawful authority and operational freedom necessary to pursue the investigation, without improper interference from internal legal advisers or political actors.

4. Full criminal accountability: Any party leader, operative, intermediary, or foreign agent found to have engaged in election bribery, unlawful foreign financing, or subversion must face prosecution under the applicable criminal statutes.

5. Judicial examination of electoral consequences: If compelling evidence establishes that criminal interference materially affected the allocation of Knesset seats or the legitimacy of particular electoral mandates, the competent judicial authorities must determine the appropriate remedies under Israeli law.

6. Constitutional enforcement against disqualified political organizations: Where evidence establishes statutory grounds for party disqualification, the relevant legal proceedings must be initiated without political favoritism or selective enforcement.

7. International scrutiny where foreign state involvement is established: Israel and its allies must expose and impose appropriate diplomatic, financial, and security consequences upon any foreign government proven to have sponsored an operation against Israeli electoral sovereignty.

These are not demands for political vengeance. They are demands for institutional integrity.

A Democracy Cannot Survive by Refusing to Investigate

The gravest danger facing Israel is not simply that foreign adversaries may have attempted to influence an election.

It is that such an attempt, if proven, could reveal the existence of institutional mechanisms incapable of defending the country's sovereignty when the political stakes become sufficiently high.

A democracy does not lose its independence only when foreign soldiers cross its borders. It can lose its independence when hostile money enters its political system, when criminal networks purchase influence, when public institutions become compromised, and when the officials responsible for protecting the system insist that its integrity must be presumed rather than demonstrated.

The Israeli public deserves better.

The allegations surrounding the October 27 election must be investigated without fear, favoritism, or predetermined conclusions. Arab citizens must not be collectively blamed for the actions of individuals. Political opponents must not be criminalized merely for seeking power. But neither must the legal establishment be permitted to use those legitimate principles as a pretext for shielding potential wrongdoing.

If the evidence establishes that foreign governments financed illegal electoral manipulation, the consequences must be profound. Those responsible must be prosecuted. Any demonstrably affected electoral mandates must be subjected to lawful review. Political organizations proven to have violated constitutional eligibility requirements must face the consequences prescribed by law.

And if the investigation ultimately establishes that the allegations were exaggerated, unsupported, or incapable of affecting the electoral outcome, that conclusion must also be accepted.

The point is not to manufacture a preferred election result.

The point is to establish whether the result was genuinely produced by the free will of Israel's citizens.

Israel cannot afford an election whose legitimacy depends upon the willingness of its institutions to look the other way.

The ballot box is the foundation of democratic sovereignty. It cannot become a financial instrument for hostile foreign powers, a bargaining chip for political opportunists, or a protected domain of an unaccountable legal establishment.

If the allegations are substantiated, Israel will confront something more dangerous than ordinary political corruption: an assault upon its sovereignty conducted through the very institutions designed to safeguard it.

That is why this investigation must proceed without obstruction, without intimidation, and without compromise.

Israel's democracy must be defended not by protecting the appearance of institutional integrity, but by establishing the truth-even when that truth threatens the political establishment itself.

The state belongs to its citizens.

It must never belong to those who can afford to buy