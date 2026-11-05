Shin Bet Director David Zini addressed suspicions that foreign funds were funneled into Israel to influence the Knesset election results during a closed-door conference within the security agency, comparing the severity of the incident to the October 7 intelligence and security failure.

"I view the incident of money entering the country during the elections in the same way as the failure of October 7. This is our Yom Kippur. This is the greatest strategic attack in the history of the state," Zini said, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

His remarks came amid the controversy that has erupted in recent days following Shin Bet warnings about suspected foreign interference in the Knesset elections through the transfer of large sums of money from sources outside Israel.

Earlier this week, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Lieberman claimed that the Palestinian Authority was behind the transfer of funds in an attempt to influence the Israeli elections.

According to Lieberman, the Palestinian Authority was involved in the election campaign and sought to influence the Joint List and Ra'am.

Subsequently, i24NEWS reported that the Shin Bet was investigating suspicions that MK Ayman Odeh had received hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash from the Palestinian Authority.

Odeh rejected the allegations, claiming that he was the target of political persecution.

Meanwhile, details have emerged in recent days about the sharp disagreement between Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over his request to investigate MKs Mansour Abbas, Ahmad Tibi, Sami Abu Shehadeh, and Ayman Odeh.

Last night, i24NEWS published details of an exchange between the two during what was described as a "shouting match."

"Let me investigate the Knesset members," Zini demanded.

The Attorney General responded, "Without reasonable suspicion, I will not authorize questioning anyone under caution, particularly a member of Knesset."

Zini argued, "You have authorized Shin Bet investigations based on less suspicion than this."

Baharav-Miara reiterated her demand for reasonable suspicion.

In response, Zini told her, "Let us investigate, and then there will be reasonable suspicion."

Zini subsequently warned of "a risk of harm to Israeli democracy" and damage to national security.

However, the head of the Israel Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, Commissioner Boaz Balet, warned that "if handled improperly, it will actually be the Shin Bet that harms democracy."

When the Attorney General asked to hear the police's position before making a decision, Zini questioned, "What do the police have to do with a security investigation?"

Baharav-Miara replied, "Election bribery involving fuel cards is not a security investigation."

Additional details about the affair were reported by Channel 12 News, based on a conversation between Zini and Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg.

During the conversation, the Shin Bet director claimed that the affair involved the transfer of sums totaling up to 100 million shekels and criticized the failure to authorize the questioning of suspects.

"A nationwide operation, security implications, several political parties, suspects who are also involved in terrorism - what more is needed?" Zini asked.

According to Zini, evidence strengthening the suspicions was received shortly before the elections.

"Close to the elections, a 'small but deadly smoking gun' of evidence emerged. At noon on Election Day, reports arrived from the field confirming the phenomenon about which we had received advance warnings: Vote, and you will receive money or fuel cards."

Nevertheless, on Election Day itself, Zini stated that "the elections are being conducted properly and are supervised in an inspiring manner."

This week, the Shin Bet submitted an official statement to members of the Central Elections Committee indicating that intelligence information allegedly pointed to the transfer of funds from foreign countries into Israel, originating from parties with concealed and potentially hostile interests.

The security agency claimed that the activities were intended to advance foreign influence over the elections and could involve thousands of individuals or even more.

However, the Shin Bet emphasized that additional intelligence-gathering and investigative measures are necessary to substantiate the suspicions and determine the full extent of the phenomenon.