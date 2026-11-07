The dean of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Dentistry has resigned following an investigation into antisemitic images included in lecture materials presented to students earlier this year. Anil Kishen voluntarily stepped down from his position effective immediately, the university announced Thursday. The decision followed an investigation into images used during a February lecture that contained antisemitic stereotypes.

University Vice-President and Provost Trevor Young said the investigation determined that Kishen did not intend to promote antisemitism and had limited understanding of the history and meaning of the images when he included them in his course materials. However, the review found that the incident had deeply divided members of the university community, with some accepting Kishen’s apology while others remained deeply hurt by the imagery.

“Some community members accepted Dr. Kishen’s immediate apology, while others were deeply hurt by the use of the images," Young said. “He recognizes that many community members have lost confidence in his ability to continue to lead the faculty of dentistry."

The images were publicized earlier this year by Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith Canada. One depicted a figure wrapped in what appeared to be an Israeli flag, with its face painted in Palestinian flag colors and its body bound with rope. The illustration appeared alongside a discussion of the dental concept known as “strangulation theory," which concerns the restriction of blood flow in dental pulp.

A second illustration showed a man with an exaggerated hooked nose swimming in a pool of money, accompanied by the word “immunity." The imagery echoed longstanding antisemitic stereotypes portraying Jews as wealthy and financially powerful.

Kishen has committed to improving his understanding of antisemitism and has already undergone training as part of his continued education on the subject.

Despite his resignation as dean, Kishen will retain his tenured faculty position at the university. He is expected to return to his full academic duties during the 2027-28 academic year. Acting Dean Laura Tam will remain in charge of the Faculty of Dentistry while the university searches for a permanent replacement. Kishen had been on leave since February while the investigation was underway.