According to tradition, Sarah was not the first person buried in the Machpelah cave in Hebron. Adam and Eve were already buried there. Three more couples would later join them: Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, and Jacob and Leah.

Why was this burial cave called Machpelah? The word means “double." The Sages in Eiruvin 53a explain that it is a double cave, containing either two rooms or two levels. The Talmud tells of one scholar who risked entering the cave. He found the Avot (the Patriarchs and Matriarchs) in one room, and Adam and Eve in the other.

What is the significance of the Machpelah cave having two rooms? In general, what is the purpose of burial?

Two Paths

There are two paths of spiritual growth and enlightenment, each with its own advantages.

The first utilizes our natural faculty of intellect. When functioning properly, our mind can achieve wonderful results, enabling us to acquire precious character traits and serve God through an inner awareness.

However, the mind is bound to and influenced by the body. When the body is swept away by cravings for physical pleasure, the mind can lose its direction as well. These desires distort our perceptions and warp our reasoning, leaving us without a reliable guide to enlightened living.

God therefore provided a second path to spiritual progress: the Torah. Unlike our natural faculties, the Torah is independent of the physical body and unaffected by its proclivities and desires. It provides an immutable guide to a life of integrity and holiness. The human intellect, for all its potential, can never attain the same level of sanctity as that made possible by the God-given instructions of the Torah and its mitzvot.

Yet the path of human intellect retains a special advantage. The observance of mitzvot, lofty as it is, does not by itself transform the body's natural inclinations. The body may remain attracted to physical pleasures and at odds with the Torah's spiritual goals.

Ideally, the two methods should be combined. If our performance of mitzvot can awaken our hearts and inspire our minds, a harmony is established between our physical actions and our inner awareness. Since our mental faculties are part of our basic nature, when the mind connects with the Torah, the physical side also becomes integrated with the precepts of the Torah. This refinement of the body could not have occurred without combining the Torah with our natural powers of intellect and reason.

Death and Burial

After the sin of Adam, death was decreed upon humanity. This was not an arbitrary punishment. Death separates the body from the soul, enabling each to undergo its own process of repair and refinement. Freed from the body’s physical desires, the soul is mended and refined in the World of Souls.

The body also requires spiritual correction. It too was formed in God’s image and possesses tremendous spiritual power when it complements the holiness of the soul. While the soul is corrected in the World of Souls, the body is repaired through burial, as it returns to its original elements.

Refining the Body

What does all this have to do with the Machpelah cave? The double cave symbolizes the two methods by which the body is refined and elevated.

The first method, utilizing human intelligence and reason, is exemplified by Adam and Eve. The first man and woman were created with the most pristine natural faculties. With their extraordinary intellectual powers, they embodied the use of human intellect and reasoning for spiritual growth.

The Patriarchs and Matriarchs, on the other hand, were the origin of the Jewish people. They paved the way for the Torah’s revelation at Sinai. They represent the second spiritual guide: the Torah.

The double cave of Machpelah thus brings these two paths together. One room contained Adam and Eve, the pinnacle of natural intellectual capability. The second room contained the Avot, the progenitors of the Jewish people and the path of Torah. The name of the city, Hebron, comes from the word hibur (“connection"), hinting at the union of these two paths to refine and elevate the body.

(Sent by Rabbi Chanan Morrison: Gold from the Land of Israel pp. 53-55. Adapted from Midbar Shur pp. 259-262)

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