The Reservists-Economic Party, led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, clears the electoral threshold in two polls published Monday evening by Channel 12 News and Channel 14, winning four seats in each. Meanwhile, the Amcha Yisrael Party, led by Ofer Winter, fails to clear the threshold in either poll.

Despite the identical result for Hendel and Zelekha’s party, the polls present different pictures of the balance of power between the major parties. Channel 14 puts the Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, in the lead, while Channel 12 places Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! Party in first place.

According to the Channel 14 poll, the Likud wins 29 seats, down two from the previous survey. Eisenkot’s Yashar! falls from 23 to 20 seats.

Shas maintains its strength with 10 seats, while the Democrats gain one seat to reach 10.

United Torah Judaism and the Joint List each receive eight seats. Religious Zionism and Identity, led by Bezalel Smotrich, rise to seven seats, while Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit drops to seven.

Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad Party falls to seven seats. Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am each receive five seats, while the Reservists-Economic Party enters the Knesset with four.

In the bloc breakdown, the right-wing bloc drops from 63 to 61 seats, the center-left bloc rises from 45 to 46, and the Arab parties increase their representation from 12 to 13 seats.

The Channel 12 poll presents a different picture. Yashar! retains its position as the largest party with 23 seats, while the Likud receives just 20. Bennett’s Beyachad wins 13 seats, while the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, and Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, receive nine seats each.

The Joint List, Shas and Otzma Yehudit each win eight seats. United Torah Judaism falls to seven, while Religious Zionism and Identity receive six seats.

Ra’am wins five seats, with the Reservists-Economic Party bringing up the rear with four. In both polls, Winter’s Amcha Yisrael fails to clear the electoral threshold.

In the Channel 12 poll, Winter’s party receives 1.8% of respondents’ votes, marking the second consecutive poll by the channel in which it falls short of the threshold for entering the Knesset.